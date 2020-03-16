Explosive! Television actor Gaurav Chopraa reacts to his deleted scenes from Akshay Kumar starrer THIS film, Scroll down to know more

Gaurav Chopraa is known for playing heroic roles in serials like Uttaran, Left Right Left, Doli Armaano Ki, Gulmohar Brand, Sanjivani and many other hits serials

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 12:00
MUMBAI: TV actor and Bigg Boss fame Gaurav Chopraa who’s known for playing heroic roles in serials like Uttaran, Left Right Left, Doli Armaano Ki, Gulmohar Brand, Sanjivani and many other hits serials, left us all shocked when he played the antagonist in Akshay Kumar’s recently released film Bachchhan Paandey. However, the TV actor now breaks the silence on the film and reveals that there were scenes of him that were chopped out.

After two years of hiatus from the entertainment industry, Gaurav Chopraa signed Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey. However, his excitement came to an end after he saw most of his parts were ‘edited’.

“As an actor, you feel bad. There were a few things that I did jiske liye taaliyan baji set pe. Now you want that to reach the audience. But in the final cut of the film because of whatever reasons, that part hasn’t made it. It’s their baby. For me the experience was good, but I didn’t know what to say about the outcome.”

The film which was a Hindi remake of Jigarthanda failed to leave the audience impressed and ended up tanking terribly at the box office. However, Gaurav’s dark character in the film was no less than a surprise element.

