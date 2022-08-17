Explosive! Television actor Gaurav Chopraa reacts to his deleted scenes from Akshay Kumar starrer THIS film, Scroll down to know more

Gaurav Chopraa is known for playing heroic roles in serials like Uttaran, Left Right Left, Doli Armaano Ki, Gulmohar Brand, Sanjivani and many other hits serials

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 18:01
Explosive! Television actor Gaurav Chopraa reacts to his deleted scenes from Akshay Kumar starrer THIS film, Scroll down to know

MUMBAI: TV actor and Bigg Boss fame Gaurav Chopraa who’s known for playing heroic roles in serials like Uttaran, Left Right Left, Doli Armaano Ki, Gulmohar Brand, Sanjivani and many other hits serials, left us all shocked when he played the antagonist in Akshay Kumar’s recently released film Bachchhan Paandey. However, the TV actor now breaks the silence on the film and reveals that there were scenes of him that were chopped out.

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE! Tera Yaar Hoon Main fame Mohit Dagga roped in for &TV's upcoming show Dusri Maa

After two years of hiatus from the entertainment industry, Gaurav Chopraa signed Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey. However, his excitement came to an end after he saw most of his parts were ‘edited’.

“As an actor, you feel bad. There were a few things that I did jiske liye taaliyan baji set pe. Now you want that to reach the audience. But in the final cut of the film because of whatever reasons, that part hasn’t made it. It’s their baby. For me the experience was good, but I didn’t know what to say about the outcome.”

Also Read:Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Wow! Not just Mohit Malik but This contestant is also a close friend of Kanika Mann

The film which was a Hindi remake of Jigarthanda failed to leave the audience impressed and ended up tanking terribly at the box office. However, Gaurav’s dark character in the film was no less than a surprise element.


Credit: Koimoi

TellyChakkar Television Gaurav Chopraa Bachchhan Paandey Akshay Kumar Arshad Warshi Kriti Sanon Jacqueline Fernandez Uttaran Sanjivani Hello Mini
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 18:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! A major tiff between Rishita and Dhara occurs amid Janmashtami and Naamkaran celebrations; Raavi brings a new car home while Dev books a new property for Rishita's business in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Audience Verdict! Netizens question the makers of reality shows for repeating the judges; say, “Why can’t reality shows bring in new judges for a change its so boring to see the same people again”
MUMBAI :These days many reality shows are being launched and one thing common among these shows, is that the makers of...
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is known for his memorable characters like Omkara’s Langda Tyagi, Dil Chahta Hai’s Sameer,...
Exclusive! "I would love to do roles which veteran actresses Sadhana Ji, Nutan Ji, Mala Sinha, and Meenakumari Ji did," says Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Manisha Purohit aka Kaveri
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Akshay Kumar to grace the first episode of the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod going Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes way?
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta is one of the most watched and long-running drama series on small screens.We all...
Recent Stories
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
OMG! Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan’s pocket money as a child will leave you shocked, Scroll down to know more
Latest Video