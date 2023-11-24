Exposed! Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan takes a humorous dig at Vicky Jain and Sana Raees holding hands, Ankita Lokhande clueless; Know here details!

MUMBAI: Vicky Jain, the husband of Ankita Lokhande, has emerged as the crowd's favorite since he and his spouse entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. The businessman has been showing the safe game, captivated by his tactics and winning over each housemate. However, their frequent and intense clashes inside the BB house appear to have put a strain on his marriage to Ankita. In addition, a lot of people have expressed concern over Vicky's growing closeness with Sana Raees Khan.

(Also read: Woah! Check out the net worth of Bigg Boss 17 power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain )

The promotional video for Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar episode was just posted to social media, and it appears to be entertaining. Salman Khan deliberately brought attention to Vicky Jain's strong connection with Sana Raees Khan during the show by making fun of the fact that they were even holding hands in front of Ankita Lokhande, "Ye dono aaj kal haath bhi pakad rahe hain."

Ankita Lokhande felt a little uncomfortable watching the video. The actress from Pavitra Rishta responded coldly when Salman questioned if she knew about it, stating without hesitation that she had no idea. She was overheard stating, "Kaun kiska hath pakad raha hai?"

Salman Khan then made a humorous dig at Vicky by stating, "The person who held hands knows whom I am referring to." He went on to say that Ankita had no idea what was going on inside the house and that this was a noteworthy observation. Salman stated, "Unhe pta hai, jinke haath wahan par the. Ankita, you have no idea? You point note kiya jaye, my lord."

Vicky Jain fought countless times with Ankita Lokhande and was criticized for holding hands with Sana Raees Khan. Vicky and Sana were seen holding hands and conversing in a video that had previously gone viral on Reddit. The footage showed them conversing while sitting in the garden area and spoke a lot about how comfortable they were there.

Soon after, after the video became viral, internet users expressed disappointment with Vicky's actions. They vented their rage about it in masses, flooding the post's comments area. A user added, "It's not wrong until u realise he had never held Ankita's hand, never, not even when she was crying, uske haath me kya suiye chubti hai tumko, such a useless husband he is." another person wrote in a reply, "Naved claiming Ankita pregnant in his interviews... If she really is pregnant, and this moron is doing this in the same house. This is really sick."

(Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma loses her cool at Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande as the “Pavitra Rishta” actress calls her “Chudail”)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Free Press Journal