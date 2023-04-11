Fabulous! Ali Merchant ties the knot with Andleeb Zaidi, shares lovely wedding photos; Says ‘And now we can hang out forever, Happily ever…’

MUMBAI: Ali Merchant married his fiancée Andleeb Zaidi in Lucknow about a month after they announced their engagement, and they have shared photos from the event. In addition, last month, Ali posted photos from their engagement in Dubai, and his most recent post indicates he is a married man now.

Also read: Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Ali Merchant ties the knot with Andleeb Zaidi

Posting photos from the marriage, Ali stated on his Instagram account, "And now we can hang out forever, Happily ever after stars now..#alhumdullilah #justdilAndAli .I see us not as promises but as privileges; I get to laugh with you, cry with you, care for you, and share with you. I get to run with you, walk with you, build with you, and live with you. I get to have you be the person I spend the rest of my life with. I get to be there for you and support you. I don’t have to honor and cherish you; I get to because I am in love with you .#alimerchant #andleebzaidi #justdilAndAli . . MUA : @facestoriesbyamir : @goldenaperturephotography."

On Thursday, November 2, Ali and Andleeb tied the knot, as per popular news portal's reports. The ceremony took place in a small room in Lucknow. The pair were posing for the cameras together in the images that Ali posted on the internet. 

While Andleeb sported an ivory-hued garara set in the photos, Ali opted for a white sherwani.

Ali is married for the third time. He was previously wed to Anam and Sara Khan. In 2021, he parted ways with his second wife. 

Within two months of getting married on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 4, Ali and Sara ended their relationship. Ali also wed Anam, but their marriage ended in 2021.

Years after he debuted on Bigg Boss 4, Ali most recently made an appearance on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp. In addition to reality TV, he has also contributed to well-known dramas like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Bandini.

