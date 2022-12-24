Fahmaan Khan declares Sumbul Touqeer Khan as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 says ‘ She is very real and cannot fake anything that’s why she is still in the house and ruling the game”

MUMBAI :Imlie, the show has taken a leap, and now the story will be shown from Chini and Imlie’s (Aryan & Imlie) daughter’s point of view. Finally, Aryan and Imlie had to say goodbye to the show.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent in whatever they do. There have been many rumors doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, although there is no confirmation on the same.

These days Sumbul is making headlines for her participation in the show Bigg Boss Season 16 and the actress is doing pretty well for herself.

Fans go gaga on seeing Fahmaan and Sumbul together, and they miss watching them together.

Both Sumbul and Fahmaan have many fan clubs dedicated to themselves, where the fans bestow a lot of love and support on them.

Since Sumbul is locked in the Bigg Boss house, the audience misses watching Sumbul and Fahmaan together.

Recently, while interacting with the media the actor was asked about what he thinks about Sumbul’s game and the negative comments around her to which the actor said “Human beings go through emotions and she is someone who is very emotional and honest in whatever she does”

He further said that whenever I act also I can’t fake it as if I feel something my response will come out real Sumbul is also similar to this and I think that is the best thing about her and that is one of the reasons why she is still in the game and is receiving so much of love from her fans and I know she will be the winner of the show”

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan and Subul share a special bond with each other, and they are considered as of the most iconic on-screen couples.

