Fahmaan Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivangi Joshi and many more who are working with Balaji Telefilms for the first time

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor set the company Balaji Telefilms Private Limited in August, 1994. The idea was to make serials and other entertainment content.

The production house went on to create some of the iconic shows of Indian Television such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, and Naagin to name a few.

It’s been more than 25 years to the company. The bonding it has with it’s actors, writers and audiences is really special.

The production house is still giving out some amazing shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Naagin 6 to name a few.

While there are many actors who remain the part of production and call it their home, there are also some actors who have entered Balaji Productions and are having their first hand experience.

Here’s a list of some actors who have joined Balaji Production house in the last 2 years.

Fahmaan Khan

Balaji Telefilms has recently launched a show on Colors TV – Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii, which stars Fahmaan Khan, Gurpreet Bedi and Kritika Singh Yadav.

The story is about two opposite personalities, Ravi Randhawa, a business tycoon, meeting Pratiksha Parekh, a school teacher. The story has till now has really attracted the viewers as it carries a lot of emotions.

Fans of Fahmaan Khan pour out their love on his social media profile as is performance is heart-touching.

Aalisha Panwar

Zee TV’s long-running successful show Kumkum Bhagya and is heading for a five year leap.

The show stars Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul as the leads while Tina Ann Philip plays a grey shade character.

Now according to the recent storyline, Aalisha Panwar has entered the show as a negative character.

According to the promo, she will create more troubles for Ranbir and Prachi and the fans of the show are very eager to see what twists and turns she will bring to the show.

Shivangi Joshi

According to sources, Colors is coming up with a new show soon by Balaji Telefilms.

Shivangi Joshi is a well-known face in the television industry and fans love her for every project she does.

Recently, Shivangi Joshi confirmed her role in the upcoming Colors’ show The Beauty And The Beast (The name of the show is not yet confirmed). There are very few details out when it comes to the show but the fans are excited to see how it turns out to be.

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 is one of the most loved shows on television. The storyline is quite gripping, and it keeps the audience hooked to their television screens.

The show stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia and Mahekk Chahal as the leads.

Tejasswi Prakash has become a fan favourite and has been stealing hearts with her performance, her appearances and her posts on her social media profiles.

This being Tejasswi’s first show, she has really left a mark on the audiences.

Mahekk Chahal

The beautiful and talented actress Mahekk Chahal’s performance in the show has really impressed the fans. According to sorces, the show is soon going off-air.

Mahekk has appeared in many serials and movies earlier but this is her first time working with Balaji Telefilms and we must say it’s been a treat watching her in the show.

These are some of the actors that have joined Balaji Telefilms for the first time.

