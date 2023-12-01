Falaq Naaz shows support for her brother Sheezan Khan in this new post

MUMBAI: The Tunisha Sharma suicide case is one of the most talked about cases these days.

The actress committed suicide on the 24th of December 2022, by hanging herself in Sheezan’s green room. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared 'brought dead'.

Sheezan Khan’s family had recently come out in public, marking their first time taking a stand and talking to people. A lot of things were revealed at that point of time and many actors had shown in their support.

Actor Sheezan Khan’s bail plea hearing on the Tunisha Sharma suicide case was on Monday, which created a lot of drama as his lawyer made the claim in court that Tunisha was on a 15-minute video call with someone named Ali, moments before she allegedly committed suicide on the sets of the show. Shailendra Mishra further claimed that Tunisha had joined the dating app after her breakup with Sheezan, and met Ali on the app. They even went out on a date and were together from December 21-23. Sheezan’s bail petition was postponed in Mumbai’s Vasai court till today (January 11).

Recently, Sheezan Khan’s sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz had posted a childhood picture of them with their brother.

This time, Falaq Naaz has posted a picture of her with her brother Sheezan Khan. The caption of the picture reads – “Always with him standing tall and strong no matter what!

Beshak Allah sabki niyat se waqif hai”

