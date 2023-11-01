Sheezan Khan’s lawyer claims that Tunisha was in a relationship with someone called Ali, mother denies the allegations

According to Sheezan’s lawyer, Tunisha had joined a dating app post their break up and was dating someone called Ali. Vanita Sharma, Tunisha’s mother, denied the claims, saying that they were just friends.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 11:05
Sheezan Khan’s lawyer claims that Tunisha was in a relationship with someone called Ali, mother denies the allegations

MUMBAI : The Tunisha Sharma suicide case is one of the most talked about cases these days.

The actress committed suicide on the 24th of December 2022, by hanging herself in Sheezan’s green room. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared 'brought dead'.

Now according to reports, the actress Tunisha had joined a dating app a month ago post her breakup with Sheezan. It is also said that she met someone named Ali and went on a date with him. She was with him from December 21-23, according to Sheezan’s lawyer, Shailendra Mishra.

Actor Sheezan Khan’s bail plea hearing in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case was on Monday, which had a lot of drama as his lawyer made the claim in court that Tunisha was on a 15-minute video call with someone named Ali moments before she allegedly committed suicide on the sets of the show. Shailendra Mishra further claimed that Tunisha had joined the dating app after her breakup with Sheezan, and met Ali on the app. They even went out on a date and were together from December 21-23. Sheezan’s bail petition was postponed in Mumbai’s Vasai court till today (January 11).

Also Read :Sisters Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz extend their support for brother Sheezan Khan in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case

A well-known media portal had reached out to Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma, who denied the claims of her daughter joining a dating app, but also said that “she was trying to move on.” However, she agreed that she knew about Ali.

Vanita said, “Tunisha had called me and said that she was meeting Ali, her gym trainer from three years ago. She went out with him in the last three days to eat out and chat. They were just friends and met thrice in December. Ab sab Ali ki galti ho gayi? Tunisha told me about meeting him, but as friends. Sheezan’s lawyer claimed that my daughter didn’t return home on December 21, 22 and 23; but that isn’t true.”

She further added that Ali came and met her on the day Tunisha was being cremated. She said, “He told us that Tunisha had spoken to him about Sheezan, among other things. His statement has been recorded by the police. Also, what is the big deal if she had met him? She had even met one of her former co-actors and had attended a party hosted by another actor. I don’t think Sheezan’s family and the lawyer have any option but to make these wild accusations to shift the focus from the actual issue, which is that she was disturbed because of the breakup.”

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha Sharma's rumored boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan detained by police for interrogation 

Credits : ETimes

Alibaba Alibaba: Dastan-e-Kabul SAB TV Tunisha Sharma Late Tunisha Sharma Shafaaq Naaz Falaq Naaz siblings suicide suicide case TV news serial TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 11:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Shweta convinces her father to buy the house, Shiva asks Raavi to have faith in the family
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Pappi calls Sid to bail him out, Ayaan hears the conversation
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Abhishek Kapur Visits Hometown Delhi for Celebrating New Year's Eve
MUMBAI : New Year's is almost here and the world is lit up with feelings of excitement, love and togetherness. In many...
Dharampatni: Exclusive! Kavya will try and get married to Ravi and will get her Mother’s support!
MUMBAI : Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatni, starring Fahmaan...
Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant secretly marries boyfriend Adil Durrani; check out the photos
MUMBAI : One of the most popular and controversial TV actress’s Rakhi Sawant is known for her quirky personality. She...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, "Pathaan ki pathani pehnei hai lagta hai"
Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, "Pathaan ki pathani pehnei hai lagta hai"

Latest Video

Related Stories
Abhishek Kapur Visits Hometown Delhi for Celebrating New Year's Eve
Abhishek Kapur Visits Hometown Delhi for Celebrating New Year's Eve
What is the Mahila-Mandal of Team Parineetii upto? Check out
What is the Mahila-Mandal of Team Parineetii upto? Check out
'We love you Mahek' Naagin 6's Mahek Chahal receives an outpouring of love as she shares details of her health scare!
'We love you Mahek' Naagin 6's Mahek Chahal receives an outpouring of love as she shares details of her health scare!
Karishma Sharma rubbishes rumors about ever having dated Andrew Tate, says, “he is a scumbag spreading lies…”
Karishma Sharma rubbishes rumors about ever having dated Andrew Tate, says, “he is a scumbag spreading lies…”
Karan Kundrra begins shooting for his upcoming show ‘Ishq me Ghayal’
Karan Kundrra begins shooting for his upcoming show ‘Ishq me Ghayal’
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has a tiff with her father as he tells her to play solo and not trust the mandali completely
Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has a tiff with her father as he tells her to play solo and not trust the mandali completely