Sheezan Khan’s lawyer claims that Tunisha was in a relationship with someone called Ali, mother denies the allegations

MUMBAI : The Tunisha Sharma suicide case is one of the most talked about cases these days.

The actress committed suicide on the 24th of December 2022, by hanging herself in Sheezan’s green room. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared 'brought dead'.

Now according to reports, the actress Tunisha had joined a dating app a month ago post her breakup with Sheezan. It is also said that she met someone named Ali and went on a date with him. She was with him from December 21-23, according to Sheezan’s lawyer, Shailendra Mishra.

Actor Sheezan Khan’s bail plea hearing in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case was on Monday, which had a lot of drama as his lawyer made the claim in court that Tunisha was on a 15-minute video call with someone named Ali moments before she allegedly committed suicide on the sets of the show. Shailendra Mishra further claimed that Tunisha had joined the dating app after her breakup with Sheezan, and met Ali on the app. They even went out on a date and were together from December 21-23. Sheezan’s bail petition was postponed in Mumbai’s Vasai court till today (January 11).

A well-known media portal had reached out to Tunisha’s mother, Vanita Sharma, who denied the claims of her daughter joining a dating app, but also said that “she was trying to move on.” However, she agreed that she knew about Ali.

Vanita said, “Tunisha had called me and said that she was meeting Ali, her gym trainer from three years ago. She went out with him in the last three days to eat out and chat. They were just friends and met thrice in December. Ab sab Ali ki galti ho gayi? Tunisha told me about meeting him, but as friends. Sheezan’s lawyer claimed that my daughter didn’t return home on December 21, 22 and 23; but that isn’t true.”

She further added that Ali came and met her on the day Tunisha was being cremated. She said, “He told us that Tunisha had spoken to him about Sheezan, among other things. His statement has been recorded by the police. Also, what is the big deal if she had met him? She had even met one of her former co-actors and had attended a party hosted by another actor. I don’t think Sheezan’s family and the lawyer have any option but to make these wild accusations to shift the focus from the actual issue, which is that she was disturbed because of the breakup.”

