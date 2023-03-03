Faltu: Exclusive! Flatu turns into Rocky, to prove her innocence!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Star Plus’s show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its interesting and relatable storyline. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Faltu: Faltu breaks down with the bad news, Tanisha takes the opportunity

Faltu, as a serial, is doing great according to the ratings and the viewers are loving Niharika and Aakash’s performance as the leads in the show.

Previously, we saw that Ayaan has finally found out that he is married to Faltu, he talks to his father about the marriage and proposes the idea of converting into a legal marriage, Ayaan’s father is shocked, his father tells him not to go ahead with the plan, and eventually he begs him to stop because he reveals to Ayaan that his stepmother will take the money and leave if she has to.

On the other hand, Faltu tells Charan that she will find the person responsible for the video and will bring the truth out.

The drama will intensify, We will see that after finding out the truth about his and Faltu’s marriage, he has been trying to get closer to her, and he tries to find her again.

We also gave you the update that Faltu will enter the Mittak house again to prove her innocence.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, we will see that she disguises herself as a boy named Rocky, and she gets an entry to the house.

Will Faltu be successful in proving her innocence?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Tanisha looks after Ayaan, Faltu to become a servant?