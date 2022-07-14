Fans’ Love! ‘We Will Miss You Karan’ is trending as Dance Deewane Juniors is all set to end, netizens’ reactions will surely melt your heart

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra showed his hosting stunt in dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, judged by Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Mostanji, and Nora Fatehi. However, fans get emotional as the show cast shoot for the finale episode, and started trending 'We Will Miss U Host Karan' with full power.

Fans trending 'We Will Miss U Host Karan' so much that it became the number one trend on Twitter. Check out what fans have to say about this.

One user quoted, “ This journey of yours as host has given us so many memories. We as fans lived this journey with u. we have enjoyed every bit of it . It feels so nostalgic when i remember first day of ur shoot and today last day of shoot. u did so well, WE WILL MISS U HOST KARAN”.

“WE WILL MISS U HOST KARAN, Yes, we will genuinely do because we realise how SPECIAL this show was; you connected back with your inner child & ones around; the bonds you created with the judges & every artist that came on the show was,” wrote the third user.

Karan Kundrra who was last seen in Lock Upp signed off as the host. Yesterday, he shot for the last episode of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Credit: BollywoodLife