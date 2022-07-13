Kya Baat Hai! A fan surprises Karan Kundrra with THIS lovely gift on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors

Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra is currently busy hosting dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ judged by veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and choreographer Marzi Mostanji

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 22:57
Karan Kundrra
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra was spotted making a dapper appearance for the finale episode of Dance Deewane Juniors. Karan looked handsome in a silver shimmery tuxedo and posed for the paparazzi. Apart from this, Karan received a surprise from a fan who brought a sketch of the actor. Karan was delighted with the sweet gesture of the fan and even clicked a picture with him.

Also Read: HILARIOUS! Karan Kundrra wants Tejasswi Prakash to return this precious home decor that she took for her Couture Shoot

Dance Deewane Juniors has been the most popular show from the time it started airing. This dance reality show has given a platform to some of the highly talented kids. Judged by the iconic actress Neetu Kapoor, ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji and Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, the show has received a great response from the audiences. Dance Deewane Juniors has now reached its final leg and the grand finale episode will be aired on the 16th and 17th of July 2022.

Also Read: Wow! Take a sneak peek into Karan Kundrra’s new sea-facing abode in Mumbai

The three choreographers of Dance Deewane Juniors were Tushar Shetty, Sonali Kar and Pratik Utekar. These three choreographers trained and helped the kids to put forward their best performances on the stage of this dance reality show. After battling several levels, the top 4 finalists of Dance Deewane Juniors are Aditya Patil, Geet Kaur Bagga, Prateek Kumar Naik and the All Stars group.

Credit: Pinkvilla

TellyChakkar Television Karan Kundrra Dance Deewane Juniors Neetu Kapoor Nora Fatehi Marzi Mostanji LOCK UPP Bigg Boss 15 Khatra Khatra Khatra Roadies
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 22:57

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Must Watch! Priya to fall unconscious seeing Pihu at the mansion, the minister puts the deal on hold
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Wow! Vedika's plan backfires, Ishaan shows Ram's good side to Pihu
MUMBAI: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar as Ram and Priya respectively and their chemistry...
Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Arjun is slapped hard by Preeta
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Anupamaa: Cruel Intentions! Adhik to spike Pakhi’s drink while she trusts him unconditionally, Anupama is restless
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Explosive News! “Yeh ek bahut hi badi saazish ka nateeja hai,” says Priyanka Singh, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, in her first ever TV interview about the star’s death
MUMBAI: It has been over two years since the news of Sushant’s death was known to the world and created a big stir in...
Recent Stories
Natasa Stankovic
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
Latest Video