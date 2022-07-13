Kya Baat Hai! A fan surprises Karan Kundrra with THIS lovely gift on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors

Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra was spotted making a dapper appearance for the finale episode of Dance Deewane Juniors. Karan looked handsome in a silver shimmery tuxedo and posed for the paparazzi. Apart from this, Karan received a surprise from a fan who brought a sketch of the actor. Karan was delighted with the sweet gesture of the fan and even clicked a picture with him.

Dance Deewane Juniors has been the most popular show from the time it started airing. This dance reality show has given a platform to some of the highly talented kids. Judged by the iconic actress Neetu Kapoor, ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji and Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi, the show has received a great response from the audiences. Dance Deewane Juniors has now reached its final leg and the grand finale episode will be aired on the 16th and 17th of July 2022.

The three choreographers of Dance Deewane Juniors were Tushar Shetty, Sonali Kar and Pratik Utekar. These three choreographers trained and helped the kids to put forward their best performances on the stage of this dance reality show. After battling several levels, the top 4 finalists of Dance Deewane Juniors are Aditya Patil, Geet Kaur Bagga, Prateek Kumar Naik and the All Stars group.

Credit: Pinkvilla