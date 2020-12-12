Fans super excited to see the cast of Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bonding; pictures of Rupali, Sudhanshu, Mohsin, and Shivangi go viral!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupama are both very successful and loved serials of television. Both the shows are always in the top five on the TRP charts.

The one thing that is common between both shows is that they are made by the same team and produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director’s Cut Production.

Moreover, they are so successful because of the gripping and relatable storylines and the star cast who essays these characters so well.

Recently, during an award function, the cast of both shows bonded well and shared lovely photos.

Mohsin shared photos with Shivangi, Rupali, and Sudhanshu, and it seems like they are having a ball of a time.

Fans are super excited to see their favourite actors from their loved shows together and have said that there should be a maha-episode with them.

Mohsin and Sudhanshu look handsome in blazers, whereas Shivangi and Rupali looked mesmerizing in Indian and Western looks.

Well, considering the popularity of the shows, we are sure that the shows and the actors must have grabbed a lot of awards.

Well, that would be a treat for all the fans of YRKKH and Anupama.

