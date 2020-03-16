FANS VERDICT! 'We are ready for AbhiRa 2.0', Netizens say evil eyes off as they welcome their favourite couple post leap with a heavy heart in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

With the current track we see how for Abhimanyu's wellbeing, Akshara takes a major step to agree to Kunal's condition and she is ready to leave Abhimanyu so that he could live his dream. She sacrifices her voice and her dreams for Abhi. Well, the fans are extremely shattered and heartbroken after witnessing the scenes. With a heavy heart they say that they are now ready for the leap to see their favourite AbhirRa reunite in the show. Check it out:

From falling in love with Pranali Rathod from introduction of Akshara 1.0 in Gen 3 to signing off as Akshara 1.0 pre leap the girl was a treat to watch. A character who was bubbly but strong at the same time. Not usually like the extraordinary FL itv has shown us. #Yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/HhvMxR7rKM — Dazzling Star (@dazzlingstar077) August 24, 2022

my love. may you feel my kiss when you miss me, may my voice be the stream that carries you forward, may my touch remind you that i’ve got you in the palm of my hand. may this moment reach the depths of your heart, holding you steady until we meet again. #yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/9QqHPfABw6 — Pooja (@storm_to_sun) August 24, 2022

U know Abhi will change after leap, his look, attitude etc but his moral values will remain same which we all Love#HarshadChopda #Yrkkh #AbhimanyuBirla — Amal's ABHI (@AdmiringGemHC) August 24, 2022

I just hope they won't completely erase Dr. Abhimanyu Birla.

He should keep doing treatments atleast if not surgery...

Health camp all over India while traveling here and there will be so beautiful.

I don't want to lose our fav DocMan #HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #Yrkkh — Swarnali Mukherjee (@itiswarnali) August 24, 2022

#yrkkh has gone beyond TRP and numbers. Show like this should be preserved and not get evaluated by random numbers from machines. Evil eyes off — shruthi (@saishruthi10) August 24, 2022

all we need now is a bomb OST for the separation track #yrkkh — Kayathre (@kayaaaaa00) August 24, 2022

Holy moly



The power HC holds to make me throw my laptop away



Damn, white tee, ripped denim and new haircut = the end of us.



Oks but took me 5 minutes to absorb both the depth of his caption and the reel. Content ki dhoom! #Yrkkh #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/CCRsTjn9Y3 — Moonchild⁷ (@ANightscape) August 24, 2022

they are my reason to get up every morning



CHERISHING ABHIRA#AbhiRa #yrkkh — Neri (@AbhiraLove) August 24, 2022

Fans have always adored Abhimanyu and Akshara for their stellar performance and their heart warming chemistry that we cannot get over. The leap surely has separations but viewers predict that this time their love shall turn stronger than before.

