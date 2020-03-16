FANS VERDICT! 'We are ready for AbhiRa 2.0', Netizens say evil eyes off as they welcome their favourite couple post leap with a heavy heart in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Fans have always adored Abhimanyu and Akshara for their stellar performance and their heart warming chemistry that we cannot get over. The leap surely has separations but viewers predict that this time their love shall turn stronger than before. 

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

With the current track we see how for Abhimanyu's wellbeing, Akshara takes a major step to agree to Kunal's condition and she is ready to leave Abhimanyu so that he could live his dream. She sacrifices her voice and her dreams for Abhi. Well, the fans are extremely shattered and heartbroken after witnessing the scenes. With a heavy heart they say that they are now ready for the leap to see their favourite AbhirRa reunite in the show. Check it out: 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
