Fantastic! Check out Bhagya Lakshmi fame Mohit Malhotra's Japan Diaries

He has been in the industry for a long time and has garnered a sizable fan following. His gripping screen presence and acting chops is loved by his fans.
Mohit

MUMBAI: Mohit Malhotra is one of the most popular Tv actors. He has been part of many successful shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Bhagya Lakshmi, Naagin and reality shows like Splitsvilla, among many others. He has even hosted many shows. He has been in the industry for a long time and has garnered a sizable fan following. His gripping screen presence and acting chops is loved by his fans.

Also Read-Mohit Malhotra joins 'Bhagya Lakshmi' cast as a kind-hearted businessman

Mohit’s sweet chocolate boy looks has earned him a huge fan following especially that of female fans, who love to follow every post and story of his on social media. The actor has now posted some stunning glimpses of his trip to Tokyo, Japan. He shared glimpses of his hotel room to stunning visuals outside. 

Check out the glimpses here;

Mohit is loved for his performances and was recently seen as Vikrant on the show Bhagya Lakshmi starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare.

How did you like Mohit’s Japan Diaries?

Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-“I am really happy to be back on television” says Mohit Malhotra as he joins the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

