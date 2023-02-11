Fantastic! Check out Bhagya Lakshmi fame Mohit Malhotra’s Japan Diaries

MUMBAI: Mohit Malhotra is one of the most popular Tv actors. He has been part of many successful shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Bhagya Lakshmi, Naagin and reality shows like Splitsvilla, among many others. He has even hosted many shows. He has been in the industry for a long time and has garnered a sizable fan following. His gripping screen presence and acting chops is loved by his fans.

Mohit’s sweet chocolate boy looks has earned him a huge fan following especially that of female fans, who love to follow every post and story of his on social media. The actor has now posted some stunning glimpses of his trip to Tokyo, Japan. He shared glimpses of his hotel room to stunning visuals outside.

Check out the glimpses here;

Mohit is loved for his performances and was recently seen as Vikrant on the show Bhagya Lakshmi starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare.

