Fantastic! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta approached for Nach Baliye 10

They both were seen in the reality show Bigg Boss, where they played the game and the audience were happy to see them together.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

MUMBAI :Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples. The two are known for their presence in the serial Udaariyaan which went through a generational leap, after which Ankit and Priyanka's characters were no longer a part of a storyline.

Today, they have a massive fan following who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

Now it looks like the duo will be seen in another reality show and their fans will be super excited to hear this.

Reportedly Ankit and Priyanka have been approached for the dance reality show Nach Baliye season 10. Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer, with the help of whom they showcase their dance skills.

We previously broke the news that Tina Philip and Nikhil Sharma have been approached for the show as well and talks are on between them and the makers.

Fans are eager to see the duo’s dancing skills.

Are you excited to see Priyanka and Ankit in Nach Baliye 10?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

 

 

    

 

