Fascinating! Former Bigg Boss Contestant Priyank Sharma sheds light on his return to the new season: Says ‘No, I don't think so…’

Priyank Sharma has been appearing in numerous music videos and winning over his admirers with his acting prowess. A few weeks ago, Priyank was questioned about his Bollywood debut, whether he will return to Bigg Boss and other topics.
MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma is well-known for his participation in Bigg Boss season 11. After the show, he gained a sizable fan base and went on to star in numerous OTT series, including The Holiday and Punch Beat. Additionally, the actor has been appearing in numerous music videos and winning over his admirers with his acting prowess. A few weeks ago, Priyank was questioned about his Bollywood debut, whether he will return to Bigg Boss and other topics.

when asked about his Bollywood debut plans then he said, ”I really wish that happens. I have got some Bollywood scripts, but I couldn't relate with the characters that were offered. So, I am just waiting for the right character which I feel is made for me and I will be able to justify it. I don't want to rush into it, so I want to take that time. I want to request to the people who are waiting to see me on big screen; I am really grateful for the love.”

He also talked about his participation in the new seasons or he will enter as a senior and 0responded, “No, I don't think so. I won't be able to do Bigg Boss again. None of us want to go back from where we started. I think I have done my bit and universe has given me a lot. Whatever Bhagwan and universe had to give me, they have given me that. Now, it's time for people to know me much more than just a reality show face. So, I am putting my all effort as a dancer and as an actor. I don't think so I can go back to the initial stage, it doesn't make sense. We all see growth and we have a direction and vision to our careers.”

