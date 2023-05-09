Finally! Bigg Boss Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan lashed out at Rakhi Sawant, says “There are losers who are taking Islam for granted and making a joke out of the holy pilgrimage...”

Gauahar Khan takes a dig at Rakhi Sawant as she makes fun of Islam as a religion and questions how she got a chance to create so much drama around the holy place.
Gauahar Khan

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is a well known personality in the entertainment industry and she has a massive fan following.

The actress has worked in successful movies and web shows and today is a household name.

She is best known for performance is movies like Begum Jaan, Fever, Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year etc.

Gauahar has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 7 where she emerged as the winner of the show and until now, she is known as one of the best contestants of the show.

Today, she is happily married to social media influencer Zaid Darbar and the two are enjoying the best phase of their life as they have embraced parenthood. They are blessed with a baby boy.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing the headlines as she had filed a case against husband Adil for cheating. Now, he also has come out and spoken about how she has treated him and the war doesn’t seem to end.

Rakhi recently performed Umrah, where she informed the world that she has accepted the religion and that’s because she is married to Adil. While doing Nikkah, she claims to have changed her name to “Fatima” and calls herself Muslim by religion.

The actress had received severe backlash for this move and the audience lashed out on her to make a mockery out of a religion.

Now, actress Gauahar Khan has come out and slammed the actress by taking a dig at her.

She captioned that there are some losers who are making fun of Islam and making a joke out of the pilgrimage place. She wonders how the person managed to create so much drama around a holy place.

She also stated that at one point, the person claims to have accepted Islam and then changes her statement, saying that she didn’t do in willingly. Gauahar further writes that one doesn't need 59 cameras to showcase love for “Allah”. 

Well, there are a lot of people who have come out and are happy that Gauahar Khan has taken a stand for the religion and spoken about the issue.

