Finally! Himansh Kohli breaks his silence as to if he used Neha Kakkar’s name for publicity or not? says, he got triggered as his family was dragged into the mess

MUMBAI: Once very much in love couple Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli broke up recently.

At the time of the breakup, while Himansh Kohli remained mum about the whole scenario, Neha did take to social media and asked the fans to give her some space from their constant comments, inquiry, and suggestions about her disturbed love life.

Neha’s post got her a lot of sympathy and her fans started targeting Himash by commenting mean things to him and alleging him of betraying the singing sensation Neha Kakar.

Some media portals too reported sensational articles claiming that Himansh apparently betrayed Neha.

During Neha’s wedding, a video had gone viral where Himansh was trolled and received a lot of backlash for using her name for publicity.

Now finally the singer as broken his silence and said that when you are on a platform like social media, that time there are some people who want to believe that whatever is written by the press is true and they wouldn’t want to the other side story.

He further said that sometimes when a relationship breaks someone has to take the blame so it's fine, I take it but what triggered him is the comments on the video which targeted his parents and family.

Himansh said that his parents are away from this glamour world and they don’t know what going on in his life. In fact, whichever girl has come into his life the decision as always been his whenever someone, as left also the decision, is his only.

He further mentioned that his parents have no clue about it and that’s why he put out and clarification video so that the people understood his point of view.

Well, now seems like all this is in the past as today both have moved on in their life, where Neha is happily married to Rohanpreet on the other hand Himansh is concentrating on his career.

