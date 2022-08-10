Find out some more about Navina Wadekar who plays Bawri on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI :One of the most loved and longest running shows on Indian television is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The sitcom has been keeping many Indian households laughing and entertained for over 14 years. The characters are iconic and timeless and do a good job of portraying the everyday lives of the residents of an Indian Co-operative Housing society. The show has done well and has even been made into memes as the characters and story is very relatable and funny.

Recently, the show has been grabbing people’s attention again as a new actor has joined the cast of the show. Actress Navina Wadekar has made her entry into Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and she can be seen playing the role of the character Bawri (Bawri Dhondulal Kanpuria). The character was earlier essayed by Monika Bhadoriya, and she was loved by fans. Navina's entry has surprised viewers of the show, and they are looking forward to seeing her performance. However, she is very new to the television industry, and not much information is known about the actress. So let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about the actress.

Navina Wadekar is a 23 year old actress who resides in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She has played a part in the popular Marathi show ‘Tumchi Mulgi Kay Karte’. The actress has even appeared in some commercials here and there. She was also seen in the Dangal TV series ‘Crime Alert’, where she essayed the role of Riddhima in one of the episodes. Navina prefers to keep her personal and professional lives separate, and isn’t too active on her social media handles as well.

On the show, Navina Wadekar will star opposite Tanmay Vekaria (Bagha). Bawri is Bagha's fiance who often forgets names except for Bagha’s. She is very popular for her one-liner dialogue- 'Haye haye galti se mistake ho gayi'. Jethalal is often seen getting angry with her as she keeps creating trouble at his shop and often distracts Bagha from his work.

TMKOC producer Asit Kumar Modi spoke about Navina Wadekar’s entry as Bawri. As per an IANS report, the producer said, “I wanted a fresh and innocent face for the character of Bawri, and we luckily found what we were looking for. She has also promised commitment to the show. Our show is the most loved show by the audience, and we need to fulfill their expectations. I am sure that they will love Bawri, played by Navina Wadekar.”

He further added, “She is enthusiastic and understands the brand Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. We have auditioned so many talents and selected her. I request viewers to shower their love and blessings on the new Bawri.”

