FLATTERING! Imlie's on-screen couple Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan go on a coffee date, the actor says, "Badhiya Lag Raha Hai"

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan are always seen hanging out together on the sets and even go for fun outings.

 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 20:14
Imlie

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan became a household name for her role Imlie in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie.

The actress who plays the titular role gained instant fame from this show at such a young age.

Sumbul is one of the youngest bahus of small screens who has not just proved herself as an actor but also done total justice to her role.

Meanwhile, Fahmaan Khan who entered the show a few months ago is also ruling several hearts with his amazing performance.

Fahmaan and Sumbul's on-screen pairing has worked wonders for the viewers.

Fans often refer to them as Arylie.

ALSO READ: SUPER INTERESTING! Aryan and Yuvaan recreate their childhood picture by wearing the same dresses in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

We all know that Sumbul and Fahmaan have developed a great bonding on the sets of Imlie. 

In fact, there are several reports that Sumbul and Fahmaan are dating. 

While nothing is confirmed yet from both of them, the viewers are loving their off-screen camaraderie. 

There is a video that has surfaced on social media where Sumbul and Fahmaan have gone on a coffee date.

We can see Sumbul and Fahmaan enjoying theri coffee date and she is asking him if he is enjoying it or not. 

Fahmaan's reply will leave you delighted.

Take a look:

Sumbul and Fahmaan are always seen hanging out together on the sets and even go for fun outings.

Both have become household names for their respective on-screen characters. 

What is your take on Sumbul and Fahmaan's coffee date? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ:Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan finally talks about the kind of relationship and bond he shares with Sumbul Touqeer Khan

 

StarPlus Imlie Fahmaan Khan Sumbul Toqueer Khan Aryan Cheeni Malini TellyChakkar Mayuri Deshmukh Jyoti Gauba
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 20:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Imlie and Aryan to become parents, Malini to plan a fatal attack on them?
MUMBAI:  Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Manjiri gets into a heated argument with Akhil and Mimi in the temple
MUMBAI: TV producer Rajan Shahi's popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently witnessed a...
Bigg Boss 13: Throwback! The time when Salman Khan advised Sidharth Shukla to pay attention on his game
MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one such contestant of Bigg Boss 13, who is still remembered for his stint in the show. His...
Exclusive! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Kabir leaves the house with a note and a saree for Katha
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is known for some fantastic shows and once again it has come up with another...
Exclusive! Child actor Druhi Pote was roped in for Salman Khan’s upcoming film, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'
MUMBAI: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is one of the most anticipated movies by Salman Khan starring Pooja Hedge and Shehnaaz...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: What! Nandini’s plan fails, Priya blackmails the Minister
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Recent Stories
Druhi Pote
Exclusive! Child actor Druhi Pote was roped in for Salman Khan’s upcoming film, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'
Latest Video