FLATTERING! Imlie's on-screen couple Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan go on a coffee date, the actor says, "Badhiya Lag Raha Hai"

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan became a household name for her role Imlie in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie.

The actress who plays the titular role gained instant fame from this show at such a young age.

Sumbul is one of the youngest bahus of small screens who has not just proved herself as an actor but also done total justice to her role.

Meanwhile, Fahmaan Khan who entered the show a few months ago is also ruling several hearts with his amazing performance.

Fahmaan and Sumbul's on-screen pairing has worked wonders for the viewers.

Fans often refer to them as Arylie.

We all know that Sumbul and Fahmaan have developed a great bonding on the sets of Imlie.

In fact, there are several reports that Sumbul and Fahmaan are dating.

While nothing is confirmed yet from both of them, the viewers are loving their off-screen camaraderie.

There is a video that has surfaced on social media where Sumbul and Fahmaan have gone on a coffee date.

We can see Sumbul and Fahmaan enjoying theri coffee date and she is asking him if he is enjoying it or not.

Fahmaan's reply will leave you delighted.

Take a look: