French dramedy Dix Pour Cent set for an Indian OTT release and feature a stellar cast of Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra

MUMBAI: The hit French workplace comedy Dix Pour Cent (Call My Agent), originally created by Fanny Herrero and Showrunner Cedric Klapisch and represented by TF1 Studio and France TV, is now coming to the Indian OTT space, thanks to 'Applause Entertainment'.

The dramedy series that premiered in 2015, became an instant global sensation. Narrated through the eyes of four high-profile agents of Bollywood celebrities, this coming of age dramedy will narrate the BTS stories of the magic and the madness, which keeps the star system running.

Fragile egos, manipulation, shenanigans and insecurities come to the fore as the agents traverse through a world of glitz and glamour. Each episode also features a real-life celebrity who plays a fun and exaggerated version of themselves.

The series will feature a stellar lead cast of Rajat Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra and Ayush Mehra along with some prominent names from the Bollywood industry as guest stars in every episode.

After having directed several films across genres featuring Bollywood A-listers, ace filmmaker Shaad Ali has decided to helm this project and leap into the world of premium drama storytelling. He has directed iconic hit films in the past like Saathiya and Bunty Aur Babli, which went onto capture popular imagination and live on today in Bollywood pop culture.

Also Read: Besharam Bewaffa song: Actor Siddharth Gupta speaks about his latest video and co-star Divya Khosla Kumar

Call My Agent has been written by the talented duo Abbas & Hussain Dalal and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia. After a successful partnership for 2 seasons of the hit show Hostages, this will be the next association for both Applause Entertainment and Banijay Asia.

The show is set to go on the floors late October.

Commenting on this announcement, Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment said, “At Applause, our constant endeavor is to find and tell universal stories that suit the needs of Indian audiences. After bringing American, British & Israeli formats to India, this series marks our first French format acquisition. Call My Agent is a witty and wicked tale that will take our film-loving audiences on an enthralling, comic and exciting journey into the lives of their favourite Bollywood stars. Abbas and Hussein have done a delightful adaptation and in Shaad we have found the right partner to bring this show alive with a vibrant team of actors.”.

Director Shaad Ali says, “I have been a consumer of premium drama series and always been keen to explore it as a director. When Sameer discussed this opportunity with me I thought it would be perfect since not only does the story excite me, it is a project with Applause Entertainment who has been producing a slate of prolific drama series over the recent years. We have put together a great team of writers and crew for this project.”.

Also Read: Priyamvada Singh opens up about 'Turning Point' in Shaadi Mubarak

Credit: SpotboyE