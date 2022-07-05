Friendship Goals! Not Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra meets THIS special friend from Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: A big smile on Karan Kundrra’s face as he reunited with his Bigg Boss 15 friend Vidhi Pandya. Vidhi took to her Instagram story and shared a cute picture with Karan. It is a mirror selfie wherein both of them can be seen standing close together, with broad smiles. Sharing the happy picture, Vidhi wrote, “Hi Motku.”

Both Vidhi and Karan look adorable together in the picture. The former is looking beautiful in an ethnic look and the latter is in his dashing casual avatar as always.

Earlier, it was in March that Karan and Vidhi met and they were accompanied by Tejasswi Prakash as well.

Vidhi Pandya was a part of Bigg Boss 15 for a week. She got eliminated from the show with Donal Bisht after the inmates voted them out for having the least participation in the show. During her journey of a few days in the Bigg Boss house, Vidhi developed a good friendship with some of her fellow contestants, and Karan and Teja are two among them. Apart from the two, Vidhi also found a good friend in Umar Riaz.

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is busy with multiple projects including Lock Upp, Dance Deewane Juniors, and music videos. Meanwhile, Vidhi Panya is currently playing the lead in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye opposite Vijayendra Kumeria.

Credit: ETimes