Friendship Goals! Not Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra meets THIS special friend from Bigg Boss 15

Karan Kundrra and Vidhi Pandya met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and soon after became good friends
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 17:11
Friendship Goals! Not Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra meets THIS special friend from Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: A big smile on Karan Kundrra’s face as he reunited with his Bigg Boss 15 friend Vidhi Pandya. Vidhi took to her Instagram story and shared a cute picture with Karan. It is a mirror selfie wherein both of them can be seen standing close together, with broad smiles. Sharing the happy picture, Vidhi wrote, “Hi Motku.”

Both Vidhi and Karan look adorable together in the picture. The former is looking beautiful in an ethnic look and the latter is in his dashing casual avatar as always.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra opens up about Shamita Shetty’s birthday party, says “Of course I was invited; we are still friends, and nothing has changed between us”

Earlier, it was in March that Karan and Vidhi met and they were accompanied by Tejasswi Prakash as well.

Vidhi Pandya was a part of Bigg Boss 15 for a week. She got eliminated from the show with Donal Bisht after the inmates voted them out for having the least participation in the show. During her journey of a few days in the Bigg Boss house, Vidhi developed a good friendship with some of her fellow contestants, and Karan and Teja are two among them. Apart from the two, Vidhi also found a good friend in Umar Riaz.

Also Read: Aww! This is what Tejasswi Prakash expects from beau Karan Kundrra inside Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra is busy with multiple projects including Lock Upp, Dance Deewane Juniors, and music videos. Meanwhile, Vidhi Panya is currently playing the lead in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye opposite Vijayendra Kumeria. 

Credit: ETimes

Television Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Vidhi Pandya LOCK UPP Dance Deewane Juniors Mose Chhal Kiya Jaye Bigg Boss 15 Naagin 6 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 17:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupama: Revelation! Vanraj tells Anupama the truth about his evil intentions
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Unbelievable! Rakul Preet Singh shed 10 kg in 50 days for Ajay Devgn starrer THIS film, deets inside
MUMBAI: Actress Rakul Preet Singh is one of the well-known actresses of the Indian film industry who marked her debut...
Swaran Ghar: High Drama! Vikram goes to Ajit’s pind to find proof, Ajit follows
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained...
EXCLUSIVE! Abhishek Rawat opens up on his character in Sony TV's Kaamnaa, shares the kind of response he gets from the viewers, reveals he is not willing to see any changes in Manav's character and much more
MUMBAI: Abhishek Rawat is currently seen in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa. The actor is playing the role of Manav in the show...
EXCLUSIVE! Tanishq Rana and Stuti Trivedi BAG Sony LIV's Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read:...
Wedding Blossoms! South actress Nayanthara to tie the knot with her beau Vignesh Shivan on June 9th
MUMBAI: Lady Superstar from the South Film Industry Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have been dating each other...
Recent Stories
Unbelievable! Rakul Preet Singh shed 10 kg in 50 days for Ajay Devgn starrer THIS film, deets inside
Unbelievable! Rakul Preet Singh shed 10 kg in 50 days for Ajay Devgn starrer THIS film, deets inside
Latest Video