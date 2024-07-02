Funny! Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya raises major concern against Sana Sayyad and Paras Kalnawat; Says ‘Gussa tab nahi aata hai jab tum…’

The actress frequently spoils her social media family with beautiful postings, whether they feature her glitzy photos, her enjoyable times with friends, or her romantic moments with her husband. It is well known that Shraddha gets along well with all of her co-stars, even Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad. You can frequently see their fun behind the scenes on Instagram.
Shraddha

Actress Shraddha Arya, who starred in Kundali Bhagya, is quite active on social media and frequently updates her fans on her whereabouts.

Shraddha Arya released a new video on social media a few hours ago for her fans and followers. The actress discusses an issue she has with Sana Sayyad and Paras Kalnawat in this video. Shraddha says, "Guys, gussa tab nahi aata hai jab tum kam khaate ho but fir bhi tum wait loose nahi kar paate. Gussa tab aata hai (pulls Sana into the frame) jab aisi ladkiya kehti hai ki mei moti ho gayi hu (Guys, you don't feel angry when you eat less and still doesn't loose weight. You feel angry when girls like her say 'I have become fat')."

Then, it's observed that Sana makes fun of Shraddha by joking that she's gaining weight. Additionally, Paras Kalnawat interjects between Sana and Shraddha. After that, Shraddha gestures to Paras and says, "Aise logo pe bhi bohot gussa aata hai." Sana continues by saying that even Paras believes he has put on weight. After that, Shraddha says, "Yeh mota moti, I hope you are watching this mota-moti." Shraddha captioned this photo, saying, "Love My Annoyingly Slim Costars @sana_sayyad29 @paras_kalnawat."

Shraddha tweeted this video, and immediately after, Divya Arya and Neha Adhvik Mahajan laughed emojis on it. "Main toh kuch khaata hi nahi," wrote Paras, while Sana stated, "I am her, she is me."

Since its July 12, 2017, premiere, Kundali Bhagya has captivated viewers. The program has featured several well-known actors over the years, including Shakti Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar. A few months ago, Kundali Bhagya saw a generational shift, and the major leads, Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad, were chosen. While Shakti Anand plays Karan, Shraddha still plays Preeta.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

