Funny! Shaheer Sheikh recalls 'naughtiest' memories from the diction classes of Mahabharat; Erica Fernandes THIS reply catches attention

MUMBAI : Well-known actor Shaheer Sheikh has a sizable fan base in addition to being one of the television industry's most versatile actors. The actor received an abundance of praise for his portrayal of Arjun in the wildly popular mythological show Mahabharat. On social media, Shaheer routinely posts nostalgic thoughts about his time spent filming the show as well as BTS moments with his co-star. Nothing was different today!

Shaheer Sheikh posted a nostalgic video on his social media handle a few hours ago for his friends and followers. A video of his diction lessons from before he and his fellow actors began filming Mahabharat was released by him. Shaheer posted a video in which he was seen practicing his pronunciation in a studio with Saurav Gurjar and other cast members from Mahabharat.

Take A Look:-

While Shaheer is being sarcastic during practice, the squad is seen having a good time together. The actor thanked the audience and reminisced about the lovely days while sharing this clip. He wrote, "Diction classes before we started shooting for Mahabharat.. some of the most memorable days of my life. Grateful to each soul that was associated with the making of this show and every person who watched it.. thank you I guess I was the naughtiest of the lot #stillAm."

Shaheer's close friend and co-star in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Erica Fernandes, was fast to pull his legs as soon as this video was uploaded. Erica took over the comment section and compared the actor to Shaheer's 2-year-old daughter Anaya, words, "(laughing emoticon) I can only see anaya in this."

Among the most watched mythological programs in 2013 and 2014 was Mahabharat. Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shafaq Naaz, Saurav Gurjar, Vin Rana, Aham Sharma, Arpit Ranka, and numerous other celebrities were among the show's outstanding star cast members. The portrayals of each performer in this venerable series were applauded by the audience. Even now, the crowd still gives the show high marks.

Credit- Pinkvilla

