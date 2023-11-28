Funny! Shaheer Sheikh recalls 'naughtiest' memories from the diction classes of Mahabharat; Erica Fernandes THIS reply catches attention

The actor received an abundance of praise for his portrayal of Arjun in the wildly popular mythological show Mahabharat. On social media, Shaheer routinely posts nostalgic thoughts about his time spent filming the show as well as BTS moments with his co-star. Nothing was different today!
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 18:41
Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI : Well-known actor Shaheer Sheikh has a sizable fan base in addition to being one of the television industry's most versatile actors. The actor received an abundance of praise for his portrayal of Arjun in the wildly popular mythological show Mahabharat. On social media, Shaheer routinely posts nostalgic thoughts about his time spent filming the show as well as BTS moments with his co-star. Nothing was different today!

Also read: What! Shaheer Sheikh joins Anupamaa, read on to know more

Shaheer Sheikh posted a nostalgic video on his social media handle a few hours ago for his friends and followers. A video of his diction lessons from before he and his fellow actors began filming Mahabharat was released by him. Shaheer posted a video in which he was seen practicing his pronunciation in a studio with Saurav Gurjar and other cast members from Mahabharat.

Take A Look:-

While Shaheer is being sarcastic during practice, the squad is seen having a good time together. The actor thanked the audience and reminisced about the lovely days while sharing this clip. He wrote, "Diction classes before we started shooting for Mahabharat.. some of the most memorable days of my life. Grateful to each soul that was associated with the making of this show and every person who watched it.. thank you I guess I was the naughtiest of the lot #stillAm."

Shaheer's close friend and co-star in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Erica Fernandes, was fast to pull his legs as soon as this video was uploaded. Erica took over the comment section and compared the actor to Shaheer's 2-year-old daughter Anaya, words, "(laughing emoticon) I can only see anaya in this."

Among the most watched mythological programs in 2013 and 2014 was Mahabharat. Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Shafaq Naaz, Saurav Gurjar, Vin Rana, Aham Sharma, Arpit Ranka, and numerous other celebrities were among the show's outstanding star cast members. The portrayals of each performer in this venerable series were applauded by the audience. Even now, the crowd still gives the show high marks.

Also read: Exclusive! Shaheer Sheikh says THIS role changed his life and him as a human being! Find out what!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Credit- Pinkvilla
 

Shaheer Sheikh Mahabharat Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Siya Ke Raam Kasauti Zindagi Kay Maitree Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Pooja Sharma Sourabh Raaj Jain Shafaq Naaz Saurav Gurjar Vin Rana Aham Sharma Arpit Ranka TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 11/28/2023 - 18:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are expecting twins, the diva shares a lot more in this recent video
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are easily deemed as one of the cutest couples in Telly town. The adorable...
Dhruv Tara: What! Maharani agrees with Tara and decides to throw Dhruv into the dark caves
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Exclusive! Shastry Viruddh Shastry actor Shiv Panditt recollects his time when working for Sony SAB’s FIR, expresses his wish to do comedy once again
MUMBAI : Shastry Viruddh Shastry is an intense family drama starring Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni, Shiv Panditt, Amruta...
Oh NO! Fashion Designer Rohit Bal’s condition still critical, doctors reveal he has ‘infection creating trouble’
MUMBAI : Well known fashion designer Rohit Bal is reportedly in critical condition and admitted at NCR’s Medanta...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Actor Manav Gohil Says, " My character Ankush comes across as a very strong personality, but he also has a vulnerable side to him. "
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s 'Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi,' has captivated audiences with its compelling...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: War! Reyansh and Aaradhna challenge each other
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Recent Stories
shiv panditt
Exclusive! Shastry Viruddh Shastry actor Shiv Panditt recollects his time when working for Sony SAB’s FIR, expresses his wish to do comedy once again
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rubina
OMG! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are expecting twins, the diva shares a lot more in this recent video
,Arya
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Actor Manav Gohil Says, " My character Ankush comes across as a very strong personality, but he also has a vulnerable side to him. "
MasterChef
Must read! MasterChef India 8: Home Cooks faces a unique surprise by uniting with their fans for a special challenge; Here are the details!
Rinku Ghosh
Exclusive! Rinku Ghosh opens up about staying away for so long from the limelight, “I never had a low point after marriage”
Neil Bhatt
What! Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt gets enraged over the nomination for the entire season by Vicky Jain and Dimag Room; Says, 'Chun ke badla lunga'
Rinku Ghosh
Exclusive! Rinky Ghosh on the kind of roles she looks forward to, “I liked Sakshi Tanwar in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and I would love to do something like that”