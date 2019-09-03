News

Gandii Baat actress Shiny Dixit to play LESBIAN in Prime Flix's NEXT!

By ShachiTapiawala
03 Sep 2019 04:01 PM

MUMBAI: We recently reported that Crazy Guyz Production, who have made shows in the likes of Uttaran, will soon launch a new narrative titled Junoon A Ishq.

The show will be a romantic one. Mahesh, who is generally outgoing but feels nervous around girls, falls in love with Sheetal. However, Sheetal does not have the same feelings for him.

Well, now, news has it that the same production house is in talks to roll out a web series with the same name but different spelling. It will be tited Junoon-e-Ishq.

According to our sources, Amit Das will play the male lead in the web series as well.

Also, credible sources inform us that the female lead finalized opposite Amit is Gandii Baat actress Shiny Dixit, who will play a lesbian in it.

The series will air on Prime Flix.

