Garima Parihar is very Upset with her Pushpa Impossible co-star Naveen Pandit; his reaction will leave you in splits

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Pushpa Impossible. The show has managed to win the hearts of the audience with its simplicity and excellent acting by all the actors on board. The plot is about an uneducated woman from Gujarat, who after doing various odd jobs, starts a business to earn a living and attempts to keep her family happy. Karuna Pandey as Pushpa is perpetually winning over the masses.

We know that the audience awaits each episode of Pushpa Impossible diligently and wants to capture the essence of the plot deeply. The story is heartwarming and portrays the struggles of Pushpa.

However, we know that the episode is not the only thing that the masses await and wait to see the little tidbits around the set that happens behind the camera too and loves to know what their favorite stars are upto.

Similarly, now we came across a post of Naveen Pandit and Garima Parihar.

They play the characters of Ashwin and Dipti on the show who are a married couple and seems like their marriage was going through a rough patch that made Dipti (Garima) so upset with him.

However, it is Naveen’s reaction that has us shocked!

What was supposed to be a punishment, has become peace for Naveen!

We know that our favorite TV celebs always get together for reels and funny videos for their social media and their followers dig these little bytes.

This duo too had us laughing with their creativity!

Meanwhile on the show, Pushpa goes through many hardships when it comes to being there for her family and focusing on her own education too. A blast from the past has made a reappearance in her life and a new crisis has made it’s presence clear in her life. let’s see how she battles it this time!

