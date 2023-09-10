Get well soon! Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin hospitalised due to stomach infection

Jasmine Bhasin is among the most well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has a massive fanbase owing to her talent and fashion.
Jasmin

MUMBAI: Jasmine Bhasin is among the most well-known actresses in the entertainment industry and has a massive fanbase owing to her talent and fashion. When she participated in the Salman Khan-led controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, Jasmine's genuine personality, unfiltered opinions, and bubbly nature were immensely loved by the viewers. 

Also read - Shocking! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin reveals she got R*pe threats after the reality show, “got me depressed for the first time in my life”

Ever since then, she has become a fan-favorite celebrity. Recently, the diva travelled to Karjat along with her beau Aly Goni. The duo were seen spending quality time with their close friends.

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni shared several pictures and videos of their outing on their social media. However, today, Jasmine shocked us when she revealed that she has been hospitalised. 

A few minutes ago, Jasmine Bhasin gave an update about her health to her fans and followers on her social media handle. She shared a picture of her hand as she was lying down on a hospital bed. Sharing this picture, Jasmine informed her fans that she has been diagnosed with "Stomach Infection."

Speaking about her personal life, Jasmine Bhasin fell in love with actor Aly Goni during her stint in Bigg Boss 14. Ever since the two made their relationship public, fans have been going gaga about the couple. The couple's fans adorably call them as 'Jasly' and the duo never shies away from expressing their love for each other.

Jasmine Bhasin has been a part of numerous successful shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4, and others. She made her debut in the Punjabi industry with the movie Honeymoon opposite Gippy Grewal. 

Before venturing into the Punjabi film industry, Jasmine worked in several South Indian films such as Jil Jung Juk, Ladies & Gentlemen, and so on. 

Also read - MUST READ! Jasmin Bhasin shares about her dating life, says, ''I have had heartbreaks'' reveals how she broke the news of her relationship with Aly Goni to her parents and much more

Her last web series was Jab We Matched. Along with this, Jasmine has been busy endorsing high-end brands on social media. She is also busy shooting for various labels and often shares glamorous pictures from her photoshoot.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

