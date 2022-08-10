Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor all set for his second innings

He has also been part of well known TV shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Balika Vadhu, and many more. There is some exciting news for his fans.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 09:07
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor all set for his second innings

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the most loved and watched shows in recent times. The show’s cast with their impeccable performances has been the highlight of the show along with the flawless storyline of course. The actors have become a household name and their characters have become iconic.

Also Read- Sad! Taarak Mehta fame Sachin Shroff opens up on his troubled marriage life with wife an actress Juhi Parmar

One such actor is Sachin Shroff who played the role of Rajeev in the show and fans loved his character. He has also been part of well known TV shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Balika Vadhu, and many more. There is some exciting news for his fans. Sachin is all set to tie the knot with a family friend on 25th February. The bride-to-be’s identity has been kept a secret as of now. A guest who will attend the wedding disclosed, “The girl’s identity has been a fiercely guarded secret. The family is a bit superstitious and wants everything to happen peacefully.” He added, “It's an arranged marriage”

The source added, “The bride isn’t from the industry but works as a part-time event organizer and interior designer. She has been Sachin’s sister’s friend for many years.” He added that it is not a typical relationship where the couple falls in love first. His family suggested marrying her and he gave it a serious thought and finally agreed. 

Also Read- MUST READ! Sachin Shroff opens up on joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, says he is grateful to Asit Modi for giving him this opportunity

This will be Sachin’s second marriage. He was previously married to actress Juhi Parmar from 2009 to 2018. The couple also has a daughter Samaira Shroff born in January 2013. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Bombaytimes

Sachin Shroff Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Aishwarya Sharma Aisha Singh Neil Bhatt Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Balika Vadhu TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/22/2023 - 09:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Nehmat falls; Ekam rushes to save her, leaving Harleen
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The show recently went through a...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manjiri rushes Abhir to Abhimanyu; Abhir in a critical condition
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kavya behaves rudely with Vanraj; latter gets shocked
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad's father believes Sahiba to be a perfect match for Angad
MUMBAI :Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Shweta enters Pandya House; Chutki goes missing
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Recent Stories
Have a look at the television actors who were a part of the movie Shehzada
Have a look at the television actors who were a part of the movie Shehzada

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’s Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra all set to tie the knot on 23rd February in Noida
Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’s Kirtida Mistry and Ribbhu Mehra all set to tie the knot on 23rd February in Noida
Exclusive! ‘It’s going to be a simple affair’, reveals Dalljiet Kaur as she talks about her wedding with Nikhil Patel
Exclusive! ‘It’s going to be a simple affair’, reveals Dalljiet Kaur as she talks about her wedding with Nikhil Patel
Love Adnan Khan as Viaan in Katha Ankahee? Check out the actors who were approached for the role
Love Adnan Khan as Viaan in Katha Ankahee? Check out the actors who were approached for the role
Here’s one small detail of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh that will melt your heart, deets inside
Here’s one small detail of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh that will melt your heart, deets inside
Exclusive! Is Sumbul Touqeer Khan entering the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya? Sumbul responds
Exclusive! Is Sumbul Touqeer Khan entering Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya? Sumbul responds
Exclusive! Sunayana Fozdar aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Anjali Bhabhi reveals how she would describe her journey in the
Exclusive! Sunayana Fozdar aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Anjali Bhabhi reveals how she would describe her journey in the industry, what kind of respect she likes and more