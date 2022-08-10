Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor all set for his second innings

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the most loved and watched shows in recent times. The show’s cast with their impeccable performances has been the highlight of the show along with the flawless storyline of course. The actors have become a household name and their characters have become iconic.

Also Read- Sad! Taarak Mehta fame Sachin Shroff opens up on his troubled marriage life with wife an actress Juhi Parmar

One such actor is Sachin Shroff who played the role of Rajeev in the show and fans loved his character. He has also been part of well known TV shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Balika Vadhu, and many more. There is some exciting news for his fans. Sachin is all set to tie the knot with a family friend on 25th February. The bride-to-be’s identity has been kept a secret as of now. A guest who will attend the wedding disclosed, “The girl’s identity has been a fiercely guarded secret. The family is a bit superstitious and wants everything to happen peacefully.” He added, “It's an arranged marriage”

The source added, “The bride isn’t from the industry but works as a part-time event organizer and interior designer. She has been Sachin’s sister’s friend for many years.” He added that it is not a typical relationship where the couple falls in love first. His family suggested marrying her and he gave it a serious thought and finally agreed.

Also Read- MUST READ! Sachin Shroff opens up on joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, says he is grateful to Asit Modi for giving him this opportunity

This will be Sachin’s second marriage. He was previously married to actress Juhi Parmar from 2009 to 2018. The couple also has a daughter Samaira Shroff born in January 2013.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Bombaytimes