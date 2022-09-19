Sad! Taarak Mehta fame Sachin Shroff opens up on his troubled marriage life with wife an actress Juhi Parmar

Sachin Shroff who has been recently roped in for Asit Modi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has spoken about his troubled marriage life with wife and Kumkum actress Juhi Parmar

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 15:10
Sad! Taarak Mehta fame Sachin Shroff opens up on his troubled marriage life with wife an actress Juhi Parmar

MUMBAI: TV actor Sachin Shroff has been grabbing headlines for his new role in TV’s famous sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor has stepped into the shoes of Shailesh Lodha to portray Taarak’s character after he ended his journey abruptly. However, Sachin once made headlines owing to his divorce with Kumkum actress Juhi Parmar.

Also Read: Interesting! Ankit Siwach in Imlie, Hitesh Bhardwaj in Udaariyaan, and more actors who are all set for smashing entries in top TV shows

After reports of their paradise hitting the rock bottom had surfaced on the web, Sachin Shroff opened up about their marriage while calling it loveless and once-sided. He said, “The divorce happened with mutual consent, amicably and in a dignified manner. Unfortunately, and by Juhi’s own public admission, she was never in love with me.

However later, Juhi Parmar took to her social media to hit back at her ex-husband Sachin Shroff saying that he ‘misinterpreted and misquoted’ her. In an open letter, Juhi wrote, “My integrity has been questioned and blamed by my ex-husband. I have been completely misinterpreted and misquoted by my ex-husband who claims ‘That I was never in love with him…’ And by calling our marriage a one-sided relationship you have not only crushed and negated all my efforts that I put into our marriage but also insulted me publicly and assassinated my character.

Also Read: MUST READ! Sachin Shroff opens up on joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, says he is grateful to Asit Modi for giving him this opportunity

Juhi and Sachin got married in 2009 and finalized their divorce on June 25, 2018. In 2009, the couple welcomed their first kid- a daughter.

Credit: Koimoi

Television Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Sachin Shroff Juhi Parmer Kumkum Aashram Balika Vadhu Tumhari Paakhi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 15:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sad! Taarak Mehta fame Sachin Shroff opens up on his troubled marriage life with wife an actress Juhi Parmar
MUMBAI: TV actor Sachin Shroff has been grabbing headlines for his new role in TV’s famous sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka...
EXCLUSIVE! Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq to wrap up, last day of the shoot to commence on THIS date
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that a lot of...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – OMG! Pakhi Asks Sai for Forgiveness
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ popular serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is coming up with interesting storylines and exciting...
Rajjo: SAD! Rajjo loses her mother again
MUMBAI :Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Interesting! Actress Gauahar Khan spills beans on embracing motherhood? Here is what you have to know
MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the most loved actresses and has gained immense popularity since her victory in Bigg...
EXCLUSIVE Jyoti Gauba on continuing to be a part of Imlie Season 2: I had a lot of inhibitions about my look, but nothing much has changed about me in the show
MUMBAI : Jyoti Gauba is one of the most popular actresses on the small screens.  The diva is currently seen in Star...
RECENT STORIES
AWW-DORABLE! Kartik Aaryan’s THIS gesture proves that he is man with golden heart, Read to know more
AWW-DORABLE! Kartik Aaryan’s THIS gesture proves that he is man with golden heart, Read to know more