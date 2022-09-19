Sad! Taarak Mehta fame Sachin Shroff opens up on his troubled marriage life with wife an actress Juhi Parmar

MUMBAI: TV actor Sachin Shroff has been grabbing headlines for his new role in TV’s famous sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor has stepped into the shoes of Shailesh Lodha to portray Taarak’s character after he ended his journey abruptly. However, Sachin once made headlines owing to his divorce with Kumkum actress Juhi Parmar.

After reports of their paradise hitting the rock bottom had surfaced on the web, Sachin Shroff opened up about their marriage while calling it loveless and once-sided. He said, “The divorce happened with mutual consent, amicably and in a dignified manner. Unfortunately, and by Juhi’s own public admission, she was never in love with me.

However later, Juhi Parmar took to her social media to hit back at her ex-husband Sachin Shroff saying that he ‘misinterpreted and misquoted’ her. In an open letter, Juhi wrote, “My integrity has been questioned and blamed by my ex-husband. I have been completely misinterpreted and misquoted by my ex-husband who claims ‘That I was never in love with him…’ And by calling our marriage a one-sided relationship you have not only crushed and negated all my efforts that I put into our marriage but also insulted me publicly and assassinated my character.

Juhi and Sachin got married in 2009 and finalized their divorce on June 25, 2018. In 2009, the couple welcomed their first kid- a daughter.

Credit: Koimoi