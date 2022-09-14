MUST READ! Sachin Shroff opens up on joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, says he is grateful to Asit Modi for giving him this opportunity

Sachin has stepped into Shailesh Lodha's shoes to play the iconic character in this show. The promo of Sachin's entry in the show is out and is receiving a positive response from the viewers. 
 
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 11:16
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one such show that needs no introduction. 

The show is successfully running on small screens for several years. 

The entire cast of TMKOC has become a household name not just in our country but also in several parts of the world. 

Well, the show is currently in news once again as a new actor has joined the star cast. 

Actor Sachin Shroff is now a part of the show and will be seen as Taarak Mehta. 

Sachin has stepped into Shailesh Lodha's shoes to play the iconic character in this show. 

The promo of Sachin's entry in the show is out and is receiving a positive response from the viewers. 

Sachin who is extremely overwhelmed with this great opportunity shares his thoughts on the same. 

"Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma is one of India's most loved and iconic shows and I'm really grateful to the creator of the show Mr Asit Kumarr Modi and Neela Film Productions for selecting me for this iconic character", says, Sachin.

He added, "The entire team of the show has been very warm and welcoming. Working with Asitji and all the cast and crew members is a great experience. Sincerely giving my best to do justice to the character of Taarak Mehta."

