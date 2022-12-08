Oops! Makers refute the reports about Kajal Pisal playing ‘Dayaben’ in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, details inside

MUMBAI: Also read: Woah! THIS Sirf Tum fame to replace Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Details inside

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become one of the longest running shows on Indian Television and has managed to stay amongst the top shows on TV. The show recently completed 14 years on the 28th of July this year and the actors and makers were grateful for the love the audience bestowed upon them.

One of the most iconic characters, ‘Databen’, that was played by actress Disha Vakani has been missing from the show for a long time now and many times rumours of her returning have made rounds on the internet. However, makers are now considering new actors for the role and many actresses were rumoured to reprise this legendary role.

Kajal Pisal was rumoured to have been roped in for the same and could soon begin shooting for the show. However, when another news portal contacted the makers, an official spokesperson from Neela Telefilms, vehemently denied this as a ‘rumour’ and claimed it to be false news.

Now let’s see what becomes of the role and who reprises it. The character has been missing for five years now. Earlier, actresses Rakhi Vijan and Aishwarya Sukhija were also reported to be playing the character but that didn’t happen.

Also read: Congratulations! Your Favorite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 14 years on Television; Here’s how Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi thanks the audience

Credits: Pinkvilla