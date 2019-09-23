Girliyapa Spotlight dedicates THIS powerful video to all daughters

MUMBAI: Daughter, the word in itself brings a huge smile to many faces for the reasons best known to all of us. Our chest swells with pride in addition to our smile getting broader and broader. But that is not the case everywhere, unfortunately. In many patriarchal societies, female children are still perceived to be inferior to their male counterparts, which is unfair at many levels. Girliyapa Spotlight, a property of popular YouTube channel Girliyapa, which has time and again successfully empowered audiences through their stories and issues, has come up with a powerful social video ‘All Daughters Matter’ for the occasion of Daughter’s Day.



Featuring Ahsaas Channa, Apoorva Arora, Parul Gulati, Shreya Gupto, Shreyasi Sharma, Bhavini Soni, Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar and Samantha Fernandes, among others, the inspiring video showcases that how every daughter is imperfectly perfect in their own way. The beautiful video shares a strong message of how daughters have different roles and they can be whatever they want to be without being afraid and getting judged. Being a daughter should in no way restrict her freedom or confine her in any possible way. She could be anything, a warrior, a spoilt brat or someone who just wants you to listen. And this feeling is what this heart-warming video gets absolutely spot on.



Commenting on what Daughter’s Day means to her, popular actress, Apoorva Arora, said, ‘I’m strong because I’ve been raised like a daughter!’ Ahsaas Channa, prominent TVF and Girliyapa face, added, ‘Every girl should be free to follow her heart and her dreams. This video is a celebration of what it means to be a daughter. We have nerves of steel.’



Girliyapa Spotlight, that aims to be the voice and platform for social causes has highlighted social issues such as child labour, menstruation health, LGBTQIA+ rights and body shaming in the past through a variety of videos, illustrations, and narrations with the intent to sensitize people and spur positive conversations around it.



So, this video is simply for every girl and woman who has unabashedly cherished being a daughter in their own unique way.



Watch the video here:



