Good News! Asit Kumarr Modi confirms Daya Ben’s re-entry in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the hearts of the audiences for a long time now and we know how the show became a house-hold name so easily.

Also Read: Must read! This is what Shailesh Lodha has shared on social media as he exits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

We know very well that the character of Daya Ben has been missing from the show for and amidst many rumours and stories about why Disha Vakani, playing Daya Ben is missing, we come up with the news that ‘Daya Ben’ will be returning soon. The fans of the show have been missing the character and her fun banter with Jethalal. During an interaction, producer Asit Modi revealed that they are planning to bring the character back.

Asit Modi said that the years 2020 and 2021 have been tough for everyone and it wasn’t any different with him. They soon plan to bring back the most-adored Daya Bhabhi as things have gotten better this year. “koi bhi acche samay par we are going to bring back the character of Daya Ben and the audience’s will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi.” Said the producer.

Asit Modi also said in that interaction that he isn’t sure if Disha Vakani will reprise the role. He continued saying that, they maintain cordial relations and are like family. However, since she’s married and has a kid too, everyone gets busy with life. No matter who plays the character, Daya Ben will definitely return to entertain the audiences.

Disha Vakani went on a maternity leave in 2017 and after giving birth to her baby girl, she hasn’t returned and possibly got engaged with added responsibilities. The audience has surely felt the absence of the dear character and we are very excited to see who reprises the role of the very popular Daya Bhabhi on-screen again.

Also Read: Explosive! Munmun Dutta to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to participate in Bigg Boss OTT?

Credits: TimesofIndia.com