Gopi Bahu’s laptop washing to Gorilla falling in love with Thapki: Top 5 TV shows which made us say ‘Kuch Bhi’

MUMBAI: Television in an entertainment medium and there are many daily soaps which present some interesting twists and turns keep the audience on the edge of their seats. While there are some track which have extremely interesting stories, sometimes there are some extremely weird scenes which will make you question sense and logic!

The story-tellers are constantly churning out stories and it is best to just over look certain scenarios or probably have a hearty laugh at what is telecast without questioning anything. Coming back from the dead, and recurring rebirths are normal in the history of Indian TV however, today we point out top five scenes which will make your say ‘Kuch Bhi’

(Also Read: Bizarre! Nawazuddin Siddiqui expresses a desire for more dark and intense roles; Aiming to uncover hidden depths in characters

Take a look:

Thapki Pyaar Ki

This show had a scene which literally had the audience in splits! A gorilla fell head over heels in love with the female protagonist of the show making it a love triangle and we must say that the gorilla definitely gave a tough competition to Bihaan and Dhruv, the male leads of the show.

Swarn Ghar

The makers took romance to an all new level with the thought that nothing is impossible in love. Sangeeta Ghosh’s dupatta gets stuck in a fan and instead of taking it off her, the hero tears it off with his bare teeth.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya

While talking about illogical scenes how can we not include the laptop washing scene? Gopi bahu was the star of the show and she was so innocent that she not only washed the laptop using detergent but also hung it upside down for drying along with clothes!

Sasural Simar Ka

We literally need sanitizers for our eyes for this one! Simar gets slapped so hard that she turns in circles and strangulates herself! Seriously, kuch bhi!

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

The show had a bold concept and it was definitely good but it made us question the logic of how the male lead came to know that the girl he was in love with belonged to a transgender community only after she got married?

(Also Read: MUST READ: The BIZARRE SCENES of Rudraksh and Preesha from Yeh Hai Chahatein is sure to leave you in SPLITS!

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!

