Gopi Bahu’s laptop washing to Gorilla falling in love with Thapki: Top 5 TV shows which made us say ‘Kuch Bhi’

Coming back from the dead, and recurring rebirths are normal in the history of Indian TV however, today we point out top five scenes which will make your say ‘Kuch Bhi’
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 14:01
Kuch bhi

MUMBAI: Television in an entertainment medium and there are many daily soaps which present some interesting twists and turns keep the audience on the edge of their seats. While there are some track which have extremely interesting stories, sometimes there are some extremely weird scenes which will make you question sense and logic!

The story-tellers are constantly churning out stories and it is best to just over look certain scenarios or probably have a hearty laugh at what is telecast without questioning anything. Coming back from the dead, and recurring rebirths are normal in the history of Indian TV however, today we point out top five scenes which will make your say ‘Kuch Bhi’ 

(Also Read: Bizarre! Nawazuddin Siddiqui expresses a desire for more dark and intense roles; Aiming to uncover hidden depths in characters

Take a look:

Thapki Pyaar Ki

This show had a scene which literally had the audience in splits! A gorilla fell head over heels in love with the female protagonist of the show making it a love triangle and we must say that the gorilla definitely gave a tough competition to Bihaan and Dhruv, the male leads of the show.

Swarn Ghar

The makers took romance to an all new level with the thought that nothing is impossible in love. Sangeeta Ghosh’s dupatta gets stuck in a fan and instead of taking it off her, the hero tears it off with his bare teeth.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya

While talking about illogical scenes how can we not include the laptop washing scene? Gopi bahu was the star of the show and she was so innocent that she not only washed the laptop using detergent but also hung it upside down for drying along with clothes!

Sasural Simar Ka

We literally need sanitizers for our eyes for this one! Simar gets slapped so hard that she turns in circles and strangulates herself! Seriously, kuch bhi!

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

The show had a bold concept and it was definitely good but it made us question the logic of how the male lead came to know that the girl he was in love with belonged to a transgender community only after she got married? 

(Also Read: MUST READ: The BIZARRE SCENES of Rudraksh and Preesha from Yeh Hai Chahatein is sure to leave you in SPLITS!

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!
 

 

Thapki Pyaar Ki Swarn Ghar TellyChakkar TV news Sangeeta Ghosh Rubina Dilaik Gopi Bahu Giaa Manek Dipika Kakar Saath Nibhana Saathiya Sasural Simar Ka Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 14:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dalchini: Paras Randhawa and the entire team rejoices as the show completes 100 episodes
MUMBAI: Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses...
Surbhi Chandna chooses Tuxedo Night instead of traditional sangeet post wedding
MUMBAI: Well known Television actors Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are soon to be man and wife. The duo have decided...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora bids an emotional farewell to on-screen mother Manasi Salvi ‘gonna miss you’
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Munawar Faququi takes a dig at Hina Khan for not winning Bigg Boss
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of this season by receiving the maximum votes from the audience.He...
Shark Tank India 3: Namita Thapar shocked at business offering beauty services at Rs 49, Vineeta cannot believe it
MUMBAI: Shark Tank India 3 is gaining popularity for its innovative startup concepts and engaging pitches. The reality...
Rahul Vaidya shares a picture of his baby girl with his mother and it is the most adorable thing on the internet today!
MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most loved and cherished real - life couples of television. They...
Recent Stories
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam reveals how Article 370 is inspiring young girls to join the IB and NIA
Latest Videos
Related Stories
1
Dalchini: Paras Randhawa and the entire team rejoices as the show completes 100 episodes
Surbhi-Karan
Surbhi Chandna chooses Tuxedo Night instead of traditional sangeet post wedding
Manasi Salvi
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora bids an emotional farewell to on-screen mother Manasi Salvi ‘gonna miss you’
MUNAWAR
Munawar Faququi takes a dig at Hina Khan for not winning Bigg Boss
1
Shark Tank India 3: Namita Thapar shocked at business offering beauty services at Rs 49, Vineeta cannot believe it
Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash travels abroad to celebrate her birthday Pratik’s birthday; shares visuals of celebration!