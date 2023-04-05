Gorgeous! Gauahar Khan has managed to look MAJESTIC throughout her Pregnancy, check out some of her looks

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news and stories from the entertainment world straight to our readers. This time we bring to you Gauahar Khan’s regal looks as a Mommy-to-be.

Gauahars Khan is someone who has had a memorable journey and has worked across mediums in films, reality shows, music videos and is a loved actress. She paved a distinct path for herself and is now soon to embrace motherhood as she basks in the pregnancy glow.

She married Zaid Darbar in 2020 and the couple will soon become parents. She has looked absolutely gorgeous, flaunting the new mother glow and has been active and inspirational in her journey of pregnancy.

She and Zaid also recently posted a picture of Gauahar wanting to paint a wall and successfully doing so. Recently, a baby shower was thrown for her too and she looked radiant and radiating happy energy around.

Gauahar has stunned us with her attires throughout pregnancy, where she gracefully carries herself and the baby bump looks so fitting in any outfit she adorned.

These Regal green and black suits are just the perfect traditional outfits that she wore during Ramadan.

Those grey co-ords and the white full length Maxi day, make perfect for a casual day out and it is evident how she has enjoyed the pregnancy and looked perfect as always.

