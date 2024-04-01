Gorgeous! Tejasswi Prakash’s Yellow Cowrie Shell Saree and Sexy Blouse: A Must-Have in Every Bridal Trousseau

MUMBAI: Television sensation Tejasswi Prakash, known for her impeccable style, recently set Instagram ablaze with her stunning appearance at a friend's Haldi ceremony. The actress, famous for her roles in shows like Naagin and Bigg Boss, donned a vibrant yellow pre-stitched saree that is undoubtedly a must-have in every bridal trousseau.

Tejasswi's fashion choices have always been a topic of admiration, and this time was no exception. Her bright yellow ensemble, valued at Rs. 56,000, featured a modern mermaid-like silhouette with floral paisley prints, creating a fusion of traditional and contemporary elements. The outfit, crafted from georgette and net fabrics, boasted intricate cutdana work, adding an ethnic touch to the overall look.

The standout feature of Tejasswi's ensemble was the incorporation of cowrie shells, giving it a unique and beachy vibe. The delicate shells adorned the layered saree, creating a whimsical and captivating effect. Paired with a matching yellow blouse, the sexy plunging neckline, sleek straps, and multicoloured threadwork added to the allure of the outfit.

Opting for a minimalistic approach to accessories, Tejasswi adorned herself with ethnic multi-coloured earrings, a delicate bracelet, and vibrant red bangles. This thoughtful choice allowed the focus to remain on the stunning ensemble and the actress's inherent beauty.

Tejasswi's hair was elegantly styled in a half-tied manner, with cascading locks framing her face. The choice of a natural-looking makeup look, including well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eye-shadow, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, and pinkish-peach lips, complemented the overall aesthetic.

The actress effortlessly showcased her ability to balance modern elegance with ethnic charm, making her a trendsetter in the world of fashion. Tejasswi Prakash's yellow cowrie shell saree has undoubtedly become a style inspiration for those seeking a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary flair.

For fashion enthusiasts and brides-to-be, Tejasswi's vibrant and stylish appearance serves as a compelling suggestion to include such a statement piece in their bridal trousseau. The actress's timeless yet modern choices continue to captivate her audience, solidifying her position as a fashion icon in the entertainment industry.

