Gossip! Bigg Boss 17: Rinku Dhawan’s ex-husband Kiran Karmakar to enter the reality show?

Kiran and Rinku fell in love on the sets of Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii and got married in 2002. They got divorced mutually following a separation in 2017.
Rinku

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well and the audience loves the show as a lot of drama and fights are taking place.

The contestants that are been seen in the show are Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara, KhanZaadi, Munawar, Abhishek and Isha are playing the game and the audience are liking their game.

(Also Read:Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Isha Malviya questions Abhihsek to why he didn't work for their relationship

Neil, Aishwarya, Rinku are trying their best to play the game and slowly are starting to play the game. We did see with Samarth Jurel entry in the show how the focus has shifted to Abhishek and Isha’s love story and how he broke down and how the housemates were seen making him feel better.

Also Vicky and Ankita continue to have problems with each other as the latter does feel left out as Vicky is with everyone and not with her and regarding this the both always have arguments. KhanZaadi, Munawar and Mannara are also playing the game and are seen everywhere and the audience like the three of them.

Well, according to information coming to our news desk, Rinku Dhawan’s ex-husband Kiran Karmakar might enter the show. Kiran and Rinku fell in love on the sets of Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii and got married in 2002. They got divorced mutually following a separation in 2017.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain get into a heated argument actress says "Every men is not like a husband like you"

How much do you wish to see Kiran in Bigg Boss 17? Let us know in the comment section below!

