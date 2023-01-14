Gurpreet Bedi aka Keerti has a Unique way of battling Cold temperatures, check out

Tellychakkar is back with yet another behind the scenes update. We know how much our viewers like to see what is going on behind the scenes on their favorite shows! This is what goes on behind the scenes on the sets! Check out.
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - DharamPatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial surely has many twists and turns. The current track follows Keerti’s accidental death and Ravi’s pain over his loss.

Also read: Did you know that Dharampatnii fame Fahmaan Khan also has This talent alongside being an excellent actor?

So DharamPatnii recently rolled out and the audience is very excited to see Fahmaan Khan back after Imlie. The stars put in a lot of dedication into bringing in new episodes to your TV screens.

However, we know that readers don’t just watch the episodes, but also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also the ongoings in the lives of their favorite stars!

We know that Keerti dies on the show and Ravi wants to reach the reason behind the same!

The team recently embarced Lohri with a little kite flying fun and the team engaged in a little battle for kites.

Now, we can see that Gurpreet Bedi is feeling really cold and has covered herself with a saree to battle the cold temperature in the room.

Fahmaan Khan is having too much depriving her of the A.C. remote and they have some fun banter around the same!

Check it out!

We are so happy that our favorite stars get along so well, off camera too!

So, what did you think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Ravi is morose without Keerti and somehow Pratiksha is trapped. Malhar comes to meet Pratiksha and she asks him if he murdered Keerti in an inebriated state and Malhar denies this. He tells her that he didn’t have any motive.

On the other hand, Ravi can’t live without Keerti and imagines some moments with her from their past. They both had felt incredibly lucky to have found each other. Now, Ravi feels her loss in his core and can’t move on from the pain. Kavya decides to take food for him as he returns home.

Also read: Team Dharampatnii has already entered festive mode; has a little fun with Kites

 To know more about what goes on bts in your favorite shows, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

BTS BTS UPDATE TV news Dharampatnii Colors tv Voot Ravi Keerti Gurpreet Bedi Fahmaan Khan Kritika Yadav Balaji Telefilms pratiksha Malhar TellyChakkar Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

