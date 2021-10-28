Happiness! Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Bagga recovers from dengue

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans of Shefali Bagga. The news presenter and Bigg Boss 13 contestant was down with dengue and had to be hospitalised.

Shefali has recovered now and shared a photo from the hospital, where she is seen doing the thumbs up gesture to her fans. Shefali Bagga was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and said that it was her first hospitalisation ever.

Taking to social media, Shefali shared a picture and wrote, “Recovered from Dengue, was hospitalised. But now I am fine. Thank you so much for your prayers those who checked on my health Also, everyone pls take care of yourselves, the dengue situation out there is really bad. This was the first time in my life that I was admitted in a hospital that too in an icu . It was something really scary for me but thanks a lot everyone who took care of me and all my fans who brought in so much love and blessings ."

Arti Singh, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13 with Shefali, heaved a sigh of relief to see her friend healthy. "I'm happy u ok now baby ...." Madhurima Tuli also expressed her concern and commented, "Oh god!! Hope you’re feeling better now. Take care love." Rahul Vaidya, Sara Gurpal and Pavitra Punia also commented on Shefali Bagga's post and wished for her speedy recovery.

We wish Shefali a speedy recovery!

