HAPPINESS! Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki star Aditi Sajwan and Tera Mera Saath Rahe fame Rupatel Patel and Giaa Manek share their fondest memories of Diwali

Tera Mera Saath Rahe fame Giaa Manek aka Gopika

Fondest memories: My fondest memories of Diwali as a child are going shopping with parents, buying new clothes, mom making amazing delicacies at home, me helping her decorate the house with lanterns and diyas, and making a beautiful rangoli.

We used to also meet friends and relatives, enjoy fun get-togethers, give and receive gifts, and burst crackers.

Diwali Ritual: A ritual that is never missed is detailed cleaning of the home and lighting diyas.

Message to fans: Have a blissful Diwali with all your loved ones but be responsible for yourself and others, and do take safety precautions keeping the need of the hour in mind.

Tera Mera Saath Rahe fame Rupal Patel aka Mithila

Fondest memories: Enjoying with crackers, gorging on homemade snacks, going to each others' place, and having fun. The joy and happiness of enjoying with friends is unmatchable.

Diwali Ritual: Doing Laxmi pooja is something I have been doing since many years.

Message to fans: I would like to extend warmest wishes of Diwali to viewers. It's the festival of lights and I would wish all the lives of my fans have the same light and happiness.

Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki aka Yashoda

Fondest memories: I remember only one Diwali that I celebrated in my hometown with my grandparents and my cousins. All of us kids were together, and we had so much fun polishing off all the sweets and bursting all sorts of crackers. As I was the eldest of the lot, I was the group leader in the Diwali dhamaal. It was so much fun and I guess we made the best of memories that Diwali to last us a lifetime.

Diwali Ritual: Every year, making rangoli with the choicest of colors and then brightening it up with diyas and glitter and taking hundreds of pictures of the rangoli and myself.

Message to fans: Diwali is a festival of happiness and light. Please try to bring joy and brightness in your lives and in the lives of the people you meet everyday. Do some good deeds that come naturally to you and gift suitable things to everyone you love and spread joy. Watch my show because it is also a harbinger of hope and happiness and just be good to others this Diwali. Lots of love.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali!

