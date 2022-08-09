Happiness! Kapil Sharma Overwhelmed as He Shared Stills of his Live Shows in Melbourne

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and has a massive fan following. Comedian Kapil Sharma and his team were recently on an international tour and they recently had another live show in Melbourne, Australia. He was very grateful to his fans for the success of the show.

Kapil shared a few stills from the show on Instagram, showing gratitude to his audience. Fans congratulated him for his show and showered him with love and sweet comments within minutes of posting.

The Kapil Sharma Show is back on television with a new season and will be having Akshay Kumar as his first guest. He will be gracing with his presence on the show to promote his upcoming film ‘Cuttputtli’. He will be accompanied by Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh, his co-stars in the film.

This season has new comedians coming in, like Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan, Srikant Maski, Srishty Rode and many more playing different characters.

The Kapil Sharma Show will air on Sony TV on September 10 and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Credits – Pinkvilla

