Happiness! Kapil Sharma Overwhelmed as He Shared Stills of his Live Shows in Melbourne

The Kapil Sharma Show is back on television with a new season, and will be having Akshay Kumar as his first guest.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 17:30
Happiness! Kapil Sharma Overwhelmed as He Shared Stills of his Live Shows in Melbourne

MUMBAI :  The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and has a massive fan following. Comedian Kapil Sharma and his team were recently on an international tour and they recently had another live show in Melbourne, Australia. He was very grateful to his fans for the success of the show.

Kapil shared a few stills from the show on Instagram, showing gratitude to his audience. Fans congratulated him for his show and showered him with love and sweet comments within minutes of posting.

Also read -  SURPRISING! 6 comedians who bid adieu to The Kapil Sharma Show and fans want them to come back

The Kapil Sharma Show is back on television with a new season and will be having Akshay Kumar as his first guest. He will be gracing with his presence on the show to promote his upcoming film ‘Cuttputtli’. He will be accompanied by Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh, his co-stars in the film.

This season has new comedians coming in, like Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan, Srikant Maski, Srishty Rode and many more playing different characters.

The Kapil Sharma Show will air on Sony TV on September 10 and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

Also read -  The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Akshay Kumar to grace the first episode of the upcoming season?

Credits – Pinkvilla

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Kapil Sharma The Kapil Sharma Show Melbourne Akshay Kumar Rakul Preet Singh Sargun Mehta Chandrachur Singh Sidharth Sagar Gaurav Dubey Ishteyak Khan srikant maski Srishty Rode Sony TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 17:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AMAZING! Pratik Sehajpal has not won any trophy but always won the hearts of the people; here’s why
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal has been winning the hearts of the audience ever since he started his journey on reality TV...
OMG! This is how netizens react to Urvashi Rautela’s latest social media post that features Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah
MUMBAI: Taking to Instagram, Urvashi, shared a video on her story in which the ‘Paagalpanti’ actor could be seen...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Rakhi Dave really in the wrong or does the Shah family need to take a closer look at their own behaviour?
MUMBAI: Currently, Anupamaa is currently the top-most show on Indian television. The show is performing remarkably well...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Nusrat Jahan Ruhi to participate in the show?
MUMBAI :  Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Trailer Review: Vikram-Vedha brings back the thriller of Dark Drama, Netizens Think Hrithik Roshan shines, while Music is the real star!
MUMBAI :  Description: Ever since the first announcement of the Hindi adaptation of the south cult classic of the same...
HEARTWARMING! Meet Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin aka Virat Chavan's REAL-LIFE family
MUMBAI: Actor Neil Bhatt is currently seen as Virat Chavan in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar...
Recent Stories
Urvashi Rautela
OMG! This is how netizens react to Urvashi Rautela’s latest social media post that features Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah
Latest Video