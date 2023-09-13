Happy Birthday Abhishek Nigam: Here’s all you need to know about the Ali Baba Ek Andaaz Undekha actor

As the actor celebrates his 26th birthday today, let’s take a look at his personal life and journey so far. Abhishek gained immense success in the Tv industry with many Tv shows. He was born in Prayagraj to Ramveer Tokas and Vibha Nigam.
Abhishek Nigam

MUMBAI: Abhishek Nigam is a popular television actor who has several hit TV shows to his credit like Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul, Hero - Gayab Mode On, Akbar - Rakht Se Takt Ka Safar, Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, and Chandra Nandini. He has also been a part of Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat. Well, Abhishek has definitely proved his mettle in acting with his amazing projects and he has a long way to go in his career. Abhishek's last show was Alibaba where he played the lead. 

Also Read-Exclusive! Abhishek Nigam reveals what he would miss from the sets of the show and talks about his upcoming projects

As the actor celebrates his 26th birthday today, let’s take a look at his personal life and journey so far. Abhishek gained immense success in the Tv industry with many Tv shows. He was born in Prayagraj to Ramveer Tokas and Vibha Nigam. He has a brother Siddharth Nigam who is also famous and was recently seen in the Salman Khan starrer Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan. Abhishek’s father passed away when he was very young. 

Interestingly, actor Rajat Tokas of Zee Tv Jodha Akbar fame is Abhishek’s half brother, which means Ramveer Tokas is the father of Abhishek as well as Rajat. 

Also Read- Must Read! Abhishek Nigam breaks silence on dating rumors with Vaishnavi Rao, “There was potential but…”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Amarujala

