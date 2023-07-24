Must Read! Abhishek Nigam breaks silence on dating rumors with Vaishnavi Rao, “There was potential but…”

MUMBAI : Abhishek Nigam is a popular television actor who has several hit TV shows to his credit like Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul, Hero - Gayab Mode On, Akbar - Rakht Se Takt Ka Safar, Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, and Chandra Nandini. He has also been a part of Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat. Well, Abhishek has definitely proved his mettle in acting with his amazing projects and he has a long way to go in his career. Abhishek's last show was Alibaba where he played the lead.

Abhishek is now in the news for another reason. We are talking about the dating rumors of Abhisek with his Akbar Rakht Se Takht Ka Safar co-star Vaishnavi Rao. Opening up about it, Abhishek said, “We are not dating right now. There was potential but now not. Overall this, she has been a really good friend of mine, she's a very close friend, and I still look up to her as a friend. Relationships are very important, and I have this relation with Vaishnavi that I can call her up and I can always tell her if I'm sad or happy. Now we don't talk much as she is busy, but she is a thing in my life where I can call her up always.”

When asked if they could have dated in the past, Abhishek said, “I think this is what you call maturity as you understand that we are good as friends. We understood that we are good supporters of each other, which I don't want to spoil by any means by getting involved in all of those things. I still look up to Vaishanvi's family, and her parents are amazing. Her father is really nice, and I learn a lot from him. So I just want to keep it sweet and simple.”

Speaking of it being one sided love, Abhishek said, “No, we both were interested. Honestly, everyone knows. We had an interest in each other but with time we realised that if we want to be together for life then we can't be in a relationship but can stay friends. So even I feel that me and Vaishnavi should always remain friends. There was a time when she was there for me when I was going through a lot of ups and downs such as career struggles, college and so on. So she has seen that and she has always been a special person who can never fade away. So we have understood. She has every different life to lead and I have a very different life to lead. At least we have that space where we call each other during tough times.”

