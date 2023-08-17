Happy Birthday Disha Vakani! From sharing screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to being a working mother of 2, let’s take a look at Dayaben’s incredible journey

As Disha celebrates her 45th birthday, here's taking a look at her journey from playing one of the most popular characters on Tv, working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to becoming a mother of two.
Disha Vakani

MUMBAI: Disha Vakani became a household name after she starred in SAB TV's longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actress played the role of Gujarati housewife Dayaben in the show and her character instantly became famous among the viewers. She has a massive fan following and they were quite disappointed after she quit the show.

As Disha celebrates her 45th birthday, here’s taking a look at her journey from playing one of the most popular characters on Tv, working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to becoming a mother of two.

Disha was born on 17th August 1978 in Ahmedabad Gujarat. Her father is a well known theatre actor Bhim Vakani and she too decided to follow in his footsteps of becoming an actor. Her father Bhim also did a cameo in her show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She studied Dramatic Arts

Interestingly, Disha who began her acting journey through theatre had also already worked with her TMKOC co-actor Tanmay Vekaria earlier on stage. She has also worked with her brother Mayur Vakani on stage. 

Disha has worked in many Bollywood films like Phool Aur Aag, Devdas, Mangal Pandey: The Rising among others and shared screen space with Aishwarya Rai in the 2008 release Jodha Akbar, where she played the role of Jodha’s aide Madhavi. 

Disha married Chartered Accountant Mayur Padia in 2015 and welcomed her first child, a baby girl in November 2017. In May 2022, Disha gave birth to a baby boy. There have been numerous rumors if Disha will be returning as Dayaben on TMKOC or not. THis only she could answer.

