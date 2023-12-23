Happy Birthday! Ravi Dubey celebrates his birthday with his wife Sargun Mehta and industry friends Mohsin Khan and others…

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey is one of the most celebrated artists on television today.

The actor has come a long way in his career and has worked extremely hard to achieve all that he is today. He is not only an actor but also a producer and a host. Ravi has been a part of shows in the likes of Jamai Raja, Saas Bina Sasuraal, 12/24 Karol Baug and Matsaykand on OTT have been some of his most appreciated roles.

With his wife and superstar of the Punjabi Film Industry, Sargun Mehta, he founded Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd in 2019 and co-produced several movies and shows.

He has a massive fan following on social media where he keeps his fans updated about all that he is up to. He also shares many pictures with his wife Sargun and they are pure love goals. Ravi and Sargun often visit different countries and like to explore new places.

Today happens to be Ravi’s birthday!

Many of his industry friends including Mohsin Khan took to social media handles and shared a video of Ravi’s cake-cutting celebration. Sargun was by his side and she was glowing with love. Mohsin Khan’s video had a caption that read: Happy birthday mera bhai…

TellyChakkar wishes Ravi a blessed birthday!

