Happy Birthday! Ravi Dubey celebrates his birthday with his wife Sargun Mehta and industry friends Mohsin Khan and others…

Ravi has been a part of shows in the likes of Jamai Raja, Saas Bina Sasuraal, 12/24 Karol Baug and Matsaykand on OTT have been some of his most appreciated roles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 15:56
Ravi Dubey

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey is one of the most celebrated artists on television today.

The actor has come a long way in his career and has worked extremely hard to achieve all that he is today. He is not only an actor but also a producer and a host. Ravi has been a part of shows in the likes of Jamai Raja, Saas Bina Sasuraal, 12/24 Karol Baug and Matsaykand on OTT have been some of his most appreciated roles. 

(Also Read: Exclusive! “The thought does not cross our head at all”, Ravi Dubey on him and Sargun Mehta contemplating parenthood, and if they have thought about it! Read more! )

With his wife and superstar of the Punjabi Film Industry, Sargun Mehta, he founded Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd in 2019 and co-produced several movies and shows.

He has a massive fan following on social media where he keeps his fans updated about all that he is up to. He also shares many pictures with his wife Sargun and they are pure love goals. Ravi and Sargun often visit different countries and like to explore new places.

Today happens to be Ravi’s birthday!

Many of his industry friends including Mohsin Khan took to social media handles and shared a video of Ravi’s cake-cutting celebration. Sargun was by his side and she was glowing with love. Mohsin Khan’s video had a caption that read: Happy birthday mera bhai…

Take a look:

TellyChakkar wishes Ravi a blessed birthday!

Shower your love for Ravi in the comment section below!

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects. (Also Read: Power couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, producers of Udaariyaan, indicate a new beginning for Ekam and Nehmat)

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Ravi Dubey Mohsin Khan Sargun Mehta Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd Punjabi film industry Matsaykand Jamai Raja Saas Bina Sasuraal Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/23/2023 - 15:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read: Here’s the truth behind Vicky Jain attempting to SLAP Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17!
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most controversial shows on television today.Each episode has some debate-worthy...
Happy Birthday! Ravi Dubey celebrates his birthday with his wife Sargun Mehta and industry friends Mohsin Khan and others…
MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey is one of the most celebrated artists on television today.The actor has come a long way in his...
Oh No! Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff’s split up after 11 years of a long relationship; Know here details!
MUMBAI: Actor Ahan Shetty, the son of Suniel Shetty, is said to have split from his long-term partner Tania Shroff. It...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Falaq Naaz lashes out at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain for making a joke of their marriage on the show
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes...
Exciting! Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa shoots with the cast of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, headed towards an integration episode?
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus is doing quite well. The drama of the show is at its peak with the wedding...
Relief! Pallavi Prashanth, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 eased after being granted bail in a Vandalism Case
MUMBAI : Pallavi Prashanth, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu, and his brother Mahaveer were put under judicial remand but...
Recent Stories
Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff
Oh No! Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff’s split up after 11 years of a long relationship; Know here details!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss 17
Must Read: Here’s the truth behind Vicky Jain attempting to SLAP Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17!
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Falaq Naaz lashes out at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain for making a joke of their marriage on the show
Rupali Ganguly
Exciting! Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa shoots with the cast of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, headed towards an integration episode?
Pallavi
Relief! Pallavi Prashanth, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 eased after being granted bail in a Vandalism Case
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! No extension for this season the finale of the show to take place on this day
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma has a savage message for those trolling her for her Vimal advertisement with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, & Akshay Kumar, fans love it