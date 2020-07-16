Has Avneet Kaur bagged a new project? The actress gives a hint

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur's diehard fans were left heartbroken when she quit SAB TV's popular show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actress bid adieu to Aladdin post lockdown as she didn't find it safe to shoot in such risky conditions.

Since then, Avneet has been home and making the most of her time by indulging in various activities. The actress is extremely active on social media and keeps updating her fans about her latest whereabouts.

A few days back, during her Instagram live, fans had asked Avneet if she has taken up any project post Aladdin. The actress had revealed that she has taken a break from her work for now, but will surely share it once she gets back to work.

ALSO READ: Avneet gets upset with Siddarth Nigam

Well, it seems that day is here as Avneet has posted the latest update with regards to her work.

The actress has posted a beautiful selfie on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "Work mode".

Take a look at the picture:

It seems Avneet has bagged a new project and has also started working on it.

However, the actress hasn't shared any further details about it and we are extremely curious to know more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are BACK together