Heartbreaking! Ankita Lokhande gets emotional to see a performance dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput in DID Super Moms

MUMBAI: Pavitra Rishta cast Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni are all set to grace DID Super Moms this weekend. One of the contestants will also be dedicating her act to Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Manav in the daily soap. The performance lead Ankita getting teary-eyed as she remembered the late actor.

One of the contestants Sadhana Mishra and her choreographer dance to Lakshya’s song “Kitni Baatein”. The screen also shows many photos of Sushant, which gets both Ankita and Usha to tear up. Ankita, who played the lead Archana in the show opposite Sushant says, “(He was a close friend, my everything. I am sure he is happy wherever he is).” As she says this, Usha Nadkarni, who played his mother, is seen wiping her tears.

The video post was filled with emotional emojis as many wrote how much they miss the actor.

Sushant and Ankita Lokhande fell in love while working on Pavitra Rishta and were even supposed to tie the knot. However, they broke up after a few years. Ankita tied the knot with businessman Vikas Jain last year.

Judged by Bhagyashree, Urmila Matondkar and Remo Dsouza, DID Super Moms airs on Zee TV.

Credit: The Indian Express