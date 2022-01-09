Heartbreaking! Ankita Lokhande gets emotional to see a performance dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput in DID Super Moms

Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadakarni would grace the dance reality show DID Super Moms judged by Bhagyashree, Remo D’Souza and Urmila Matondkar

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 18:56
Heartbreaking! Ankita Lokhande gets emotional to see a performance dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput in DID Super Moms

MUMBAI: Pavitra Rishta cast Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni are all set to grace DID Super Moms this weekend. One of the contestants will also be dedicating her act to Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Manav in the daily soap. The performance lead Ankita getting teary-eyed as she remembered the late actor.

Also Read: Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni to enter DID Super Moms with this twist

One of the contestants Sadhana Mishra and her choreographer dance to Lakshya’s song “Kitni Baatein”. The screen also shows many photos of Sushant, which gets both Ankita and Usha to tear up. Ankita, who played the lead Archana in the show opposite Sushant says, “(He was a close friend, my everything. I am sure he is happy wherever he is).” As she says this, Usha Nadkarni, who played his mother, is seen wiping her tears.

The video post was filled with emotional emojis as many wrote how much they miss the actor.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 7: Kya Baat Hai! Karan Johar finally invites Kartik Aaryan on the show, tells him “It’s high time you came on the show”

Sushant and Ankita Lokhande fell in love while working on Pavitra Rishta and were even supposed to tie the knot. However, they broke up after a few years. Ankita tied the knot with businessman Vikas Jain last year.

Judged by Bhagyashree, Urmila Matondkar and Remo Dsouza, DID Super Moms airs on Zee TV.

Credit: The Indian Express

Television Ankita Lokhande DID Super Moms Sushant Singh Rajput Bhagyashree Remo D’Souza Urmila Matondkar Usha Nadkarni TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 18:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Sai and Virat broken by each other’s memories, Pakhi gets a sad realization
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
What! Check out this #Throwback video of late actor Siddarth Shukla where he reveals how he didn’t believe that Karan Johar had called him for a movie
MUMBAI: The sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla has come as a shock to many, especially his family and fans, who are still...
OMG! Times when Naseeruddin Shah said he doesn’t like Farhan Akhtar’s film
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah never shies away from making statements about other actors. In an old interview...
Shocking! Netizens tend #Boycott Brahmāstra as they demand justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput say “Bollywood did wrong with him and its time to #boycott each movie
MUMBAI: Brahmāstra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2022. The movie was conceptualized 10 years back,...
AUDIENCE VERDICT! Netizens question the makers on removing Ankit Gupta from the new Udaariyaan's Montage
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
Congratulations! Arjun Bijlani shares a glimpse of Griha Pravesh of his new abode with wife Neha Swami Bijlani
MUMBAI: Television actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami welcomed Lord Ganesha into their new home on Wednesday....
Recent Stories
Naseeruddin Shah
OMG! Times when Naseeruddin Shah said he doesn’t like Farhan Akhtar’s film
Latest Video