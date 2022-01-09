Koffee With Karan Season 7: Kya Baat Hai! Karan Johar finally invites Kartik Aaryan on the show, tells him “It’s high time you came on the show”

MUMBAI: Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host Karan Johar.

The show has had six successful seasons, and now it is back with the seventh season.

Two years back, the show faced a lot of criticism post the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The public criticized the show, its rapid-fire round, and also blamed the show for bullying the actor.

The show has now come up with a new season that premiered a few weeks ago. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were the first guests on the show, and many secrets were spilled out.

The audience has given the show thumbs up and has enjoyed the first episode.

In the previous episode, we did see Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani as guests and the show was an entertaining one.

Now, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will be gracing the show and they would be having a fun conversation on the couch.

During the game round in which the actors had to call celebrities and say "Hey Karan it's me,", Kriti called Kartik Aryan. That’s when Karan told him that he had been called numerous times and that it was high time he came on the show.

Well, as we all know, things are not well between Karan and Kartik. The actor walked out of Dostana 2 due to creative differences, and since that time, rumours are doing the rounds that things are not well between Karan and Kartik.

It seems that Karan has been trying to invite the actor to the show, but he has been denying it.

It will be interesting to see if Kartik Aryan would be gracing the show or not.

