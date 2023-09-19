Heartfelt! Sheezan Khan Recalls Co-Star Tunisha Sharma; Says 'A Piece of My Heart Has gone...’

Sheezan received bail and was let go a few months back. After finishing his jail sentence, the actor, however, had a difficult time. The 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' participant spoke candidly about his experience in prison during an interview.
Sheezan

MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan is gradually returning to his usual way of life. After being charged with aiding Tunisha Sharma's suicide, the actor was sentenced to prison. The two performers collaborated on the television program "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul." Tunisha supposedly committed suicide in December 2022. Following suit, the mother of the late actress charged Khan with encouraging her daughter's suicide.

Also read: Oh no! Sheezan Khan gets triggered by THIS stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, here's why

After finishing his jail sentence, the actor, however, had a difficult time. The 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' participant spoke candidly about his experience in prison during an interview. He also discussed the vacuum left in his life by Tunisha's passing.

In his most recent interview, Sheezan Khan remembered his late co-star Tunisha Sharma. He said, "The place she held in my life cannot be described in words. Those who know us know that she meant the world to me. I am not afraid to admit that her untimely demise has left a void that can never be filled. If she had been here, she would have been my unbreakable shield. She’ll forever be my Tunni, someone I deeply cared for. A part of Sheezan has gone with her."

The television actor continued by saying that prison "breaks you." He added, "Every minute feels endless. It is bizarre to see people fretting over trivial issues. Irrespective of the gravity of one’s problems, everything ceases to matter when you have a bed, blanket and pillow to sleep on. You can’t be more fortunate than that. I had to come out of that place sane."

At the moment, Sheezan Khan may be seen competing on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.’ The actor said in the same interview that he turned down a cameo in ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’ after being offered one.

Also read:Sheezan Khan: I have never run behind fame or money. I believe I have to do justice to whatever I do and put more than 100% effort into it

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Indian Express

Tunisha Sharma Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul Sheezan Mohammed Khan SAB TV Falaq Naaz Mariam iblis Zorawar Nazia simsim movie news TV news Bollywood TellyChakkar
