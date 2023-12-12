Heartfelt! Sidharth Shukla's fans get emotional as his and Shehnaaz Gill’s old video resurfaces online; Netizens say 'Forever in our hearts'

Sidharth Shukla is seen posing for the camera at the start of the viral video. In a blue t-shirt and matching jeans, he looks dapper. However, before long, Shehnaaz makes a striking entrance by pushing Sidharth aside. Sidharth is seen staring at her in shock as she comes in a glammed-up manner.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 18:31
1

MUMBAI: Fans of the late actor Sidharth Shukla celebrate his 43rd birthday on Tuesday, December 12. An old video featuring the Bigg Boss 13 winner and Shehnaaz Gill has reappeared on social media on this momentous day. Sidharth Shukla is seen posing for the camera at the start of the viral video. In a blue t-shirt and matching jeans, he looks dapper. However, before long, Shehnaaz makes a striking entrance by pushing Sidharth aside. Sidharth is seen staring at her in shock as she comes in a glammed-up manner.

(Also read: What! Sidharth Shukla’s doppelganger fails to impress netizens, they say “kuch bhi yaar had hogai”

Several people responded to the video in memory of the deceased actor shortly after it was reposted online. A fan stated, "Always and forever in our hearts." Another commented, "Sid, we miss you." Several people commented with red heart emojis.

 


Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla first connected in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Throughout the season, their friendship was one of the most talked-about things. Rumors circulated that the two were dating, even though they never publicly acknowledged their relationship.

On September 2, 2021, Sidharth Shukla died in Mumbai. Sidharth's supporters celebrated the third anniversary of his amazing Bigg Boss 13 win in February of this year. However, shortly after, Salman Khan's reality show's first runner-up, Asim Riaz, said Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 victory was rigged.

A popular portal quoted him saying, “Mere dauran unhone kya kiya just because they didn’t want to make me win… they declared aaj hi hum online voting khol denge. 15 minute ke dauran… jeetana hai jeetao jisko (The Bigg Boss makers just did not want me to win, they opened voting in a new way just so Sidharth could win). Come on man, just say you don’t want to make me win. You made it so obvious that we had to believe that you did it.. whatever. But I was like… okay.”

(Also read: Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Must Read! From being a best friend to a great mentor, here’s now the Bigg Boss 13 winner won hearts

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

 

Sidharth Shulka Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Balika Vadhu Dil Se Dil Tak Broken But Beautiful Bigg Boss Shehnaaz Gill TV news Salman Khan Asim Riaz Bigg Boss 13 old video Savdhaan India India's Got Talent Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 18:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Ruhi helps Abhira, Decides to clean all the mess in the kitchen did by her
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Tense Abhira stuffs food in her mouth
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Surpurise! Unexpected guest on Kunal and Vandana’s engagement calls huge drama
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Dabangii: Oh No! Arya seeks revenge against Tanmay
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Must Read! Timeline of events when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were said to be heading for divorce
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Rai as everyone knows is the Bachchan bahu and married to Abhishek Bachchan. They make a smashing...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama's life takes yet another turn: Kinjal, Pari, and Choti Anu involved in a shocking accident
MUMBAI: In the next episode of the beloved Star Plus serial "Anupama," a gripping twist awaits the viewers as Anupama...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya
Must Read! Timeline of events when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were said to be heading for divorce
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive! It is a great feeling to be a part of a team which laid the foundation and is still bearing the fruits of its success: Kishori Shahane on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s sucess
Manit
Exclusive! When a scene is not revolving around you and yet you give your best show, we stand together beautifully: Manit Joura on working shooting for Kundali Bhagya
Veronica
Exclusive: Veronica Talreja roped in for Balaji Telefilms’ next for Shemaroo Umang?
1
Exclusive: Shambhavi Singh roped in for Balaji Telefilms’ next based on heroic legend Ashoka?
AISHWARYA AHER
Exclusive! Parineetii actress Aishwarya Aher roped in for Balaji Telefilms next for Shemaroo?
Urvashi Dholakia
Catch Urvashi Dholakia in a new avatar in Pushpa Impossible