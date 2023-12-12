Heartfelt! Sidharth Shukla's fans get emotional as his and Shehnaaz Gill’s old video resurfaces online; Netizens say 'Forever in our hearts'

MUMBAI: Fans of the late actor Sidharth Shukla celebrate his 43rd birthday on Tuesday, December 12. An old video featuring the Bigg Boss 13 winner and Shehnaaz Gill has reappeared on social media on this momentous day. Sidharth Shukla is seen posing for the camera at the start of the viral video. In a blue t-shirt and matching jeans, he looks dapper. However, before long, Shehnaaz makes a striking entrance by pushing Sidharth aside. Sidharth is seen staring at her in shock as she comes in a glammed-up manner.

Several people responded to the video in memory of the deceased actor shortly after it was reposted online. A fan stated, "Always and forever in our hearts." Another commented, "Sid, we miss you." Several people commented with red heart emojis.







Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla first connected in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Throughout the season, their friendship was one of the most talked-about things. Rumors circulated that the two were dating, even though they never publicly acknowledged their relationship.

On September 2, 2021, Sidharth Shukla died in Mumbai. Sidharth's supporters celebrated the third anniversary of his amazing Bigg Boss 13 win in February of this year. However, shortly after, Salman Khan's reality show's first runner-up, Asim Riaz, said Shukla's Bigg Boss 13 victory was rigged.

A popular portal quoted him saying, “Mere dauran unhone kya kiya just because they didn’t want to make me win… they declared aaj hi hum online voting khol denge. 15 minute ke dauran… jeetana hai jeetao jisko (The Bigg Boss makers just did not want me to win, they opened voting in a new way just so Sidharth could win). Come on man, just say you don’t want to make me win. You made it so obvious that we had to believe that you did it.. whatever. But I was like… okay.”

Credit- News 18